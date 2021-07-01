Rev. Lionel W. Grant Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Rev. Lionel W. Grant, Ph.D.

Rev. Lionel Grant, Ph.D. is a consultant and intervention counselor at Trinity1 Christian Services in Bullhead City, Arizona, providing consulting and intervention counseling services to the community. Rev. Lionel W. Grant is a Pastor Emeritus, with over 35 years of ministering and counseling and consulting service. With over 10 years’ experience or providing mental health and wellness service, he consults and counsels those in need. Rev. Grant studies the lifestyles of people in today's society, and promotes good health and Godly living.



Rev. Lionel Grant is an Ordained Minister, Southern Baptist and served as an Asst. Pastor/Interim Pastor at Morning Star Baptist Church. He is a crisis manager/trauma interventionist and a negotiator for Veterans' benefits. Rev Grant is a FEMA volunteer and assists with FEMA civil rights and disaster assistance.



Born September 24, 1954 in Oakland, California, Lionel became an Ordained Minister in 1984 and obtained his Ph.D. in Religion from Union Liberty Christian College in 2001. He attended the World Bible School graduating in 1998. He holds numerous certificates including: Federal Emergency Management Institute-Civil Rights and Disaster Assistance; University of Western Sydney-Psychology; Macquarie Graduate School of Management-Negotiation and Conflict Resolutions; Leadership in Identity of Power and Influence; RMIT University-Psychology; University of Sydney-Financial Planning. Rev. Grant established the Pastor God’s Word Christian Center in 1984.



Rev. Grant was honored as one of the Outstanding Young Men of America in 1987. He received a Letter of Recognition from Senator John Ensign in 2006 for support of his TRIO Programs and Veteran’s Affairs Program.



Rev. Lionel Grant’s affiliations include serving as a specialist with the Richmond Police Intervention and a trauma counselor with Contra Costa County. He is a charter member of the American Association of Christian Counselors. Rev. Grant is a member of the Masons, Toastmaster's International, and is a lifetime member of the Christian Jew Foundation, and the I.F.C.J. where he serves in the Patriarch Fellowship, and is an Abraham Member and supporter. His church has participated in the United Methodist Church, Pacific Northwest Conference and the Southern Baptist Northwest Conference. He has also attended the Assemblies of God Conference and is a member of the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Lionel has two children, Christina Epiphany and Tiffany Anna. In his spare time, he enjoys travel, community service, family activities, and spending time with friends.



For further information, contact www.alignable.com/bullhead-city-az/trinity-1-christian-services.



Bullhead City, AZ, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rev. Lionel W. Grant, Ph.D. of Bullhead City, Arizona has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the fields of religion, consulting, and intervention counseling services.

About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members' current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

