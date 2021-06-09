Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler Recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2020 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler

Susan Kavaler-Adler, Ph.D., ABPP, D.Litt., NCPsyA, is a clinical psychologist and psychoanalytic psychotherapist who has been in private practice in New York City since 1975. She founded the Object Relations Institute for Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis in 1991, where she serves as executive director, senior supervisor, senior Training Analyst, an active faculty member, and President of Board. The Object Relations Institute for Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis is a non-profit NYS chartered educational institution for training of Mental Health professionals. ORI offers traditional training programs for Mental Health professionals (at post-graduate level), as well as workshops and lectures for students, general public, beginners, and seasoned professionals.



Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler received her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Adelphi University’s Gordon Derner Institute in 1974. She received a Certificate in Supervision of Psychotherapy from the Post Graduate Center for Mental Health in 1985. Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler obtained a Certificate in Comprehensive Psychotherapy from the National Institute for the Psychotherapies in 1981. She mainly practices individual psychotherapy and psychoanalysis (including dream interpretation and guidance in grief and mourning). She also sees couples for psychotherapy, and has some of her individual patients in her monthly psychic visualization psychotherapy group. She has special monthly groups including a meditative psychic visualization therapy and support group, which also helps people to mourn losses, an experiential supervision group (with role-plays), and a creativity and writing group. She is a consultant for those involved in the wish to write for personal healing or for writing projects. Dr. Kavaler-Adler also has an honorary doctorate in Literature (D.Litt.)



Dr. Kavaler-Adler is a Fellow of the American Board of Professional Psychology, and the Academy of Psychoanalysis. She has a Diplomate (ABPP) as a psychoanalyst from the American Psychological Association and the Division of Psychoanalysis. Susan also has had training as a dance therapist, and is an Advanced Argentine Tango dancer, which relates to her views on improvisation, free association, and creative self-expression in Clinical Practice.



Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler is an internationally known author and theorist. She has an honorary doctorate in Literature (D.Litt.) from Ignatius University, and also serves as an editor on the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Controversial Discussions (IJCD). She has published six books, over 70 articles, and has other books in the process of publication. Dr. Kavaler-Adler’s six books are: “The Compulsion to Create: Women Writers and Their Demon Lovers” (Routledge, 1993; ORI Academic Press, 2013), “The Creative Mystique: From Red Shoes Frenzy to Love and Creativity” (Routledge, 1996; ORI Academic Press, 2014), “Mourning, Spirituality and Psychic Change: A New Object Relations View of Psychoanalysis” (Routledge, 2003; Gradiva® Award from NAAP, 2004), “The Anatomy of Regret: From Death Instinct to Reparation and Symbolization through Vivid Clinical Cases” (Karnac/Routledge, 2013), “The Klein-Winnicott Dialectic: Transformative New Metapsychology and Interactive Clinical History” (Karnac/Routledge, 2014), and “Saturday Nights at Lafayette Grill: True Tales and Gossips of the New York City Argentine Tango Scene” (MindMend Publishing, 2016). She has received 16 awards for her books and articles, including the Gradiva® Award from the National Association for the Advancement of Psychoanalysis (NAAP) in 2004 (as well as 3 other Gradiva Award nominations), and has 11 book awards from psychoanalytic training institutes. In her spare time, Susan enjoys dancing and writing, dancing Argentine tango with her husband Saul, and with professional tango teachers, as well as with tango friends.



Quote from Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler’s 2014 book, “The Creative Mystique: From Red Shoes Frenzy to Love and Creativity: “I believe that the first step in defining psychic health and cure is to describe a state of consciousness... [in which] ...there is a relatively free capacity to move back and forth between internal psychic life and external reality.” (p. 15)



For further information, contact https://kavaleradler.com/.



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

New York, NY, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler of New York, New York has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the fields of psychology, psychotherapy, and literature. 