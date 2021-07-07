Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Lakeisha Marie Davis Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized





About Lakeisha Marie Davis

Lakeisha Marie Davis is a Certified paraprofessional with the Newark public schools in the New Jersey Regional Day School, in Newark, New Jersey. Their educational program promotes social and emotional development, educational life skills, and communication skills. Ms. Davis has over 25 years’ experience in the educational arena and is responsible for assisting teachers and helping students with special needs.



Lakeisha was a junior in high school and worked part-time in a daycare center. She loved working with young children, helping them grow and develop, and realized that a young child's mind is like a pot of gold. Ms. Davis decided to be an educator and get the necessary tools to achieve her goal, which is to open her own day center. Her center will have classes to teach young mothers to deal with their children's problems and behaviors. She will also provide afterschool tutoring and many recreational activities such as music, dancing, yoga, and art classes. In her spare time, Lakeisha enjoys reading and shopping.



Lakeisha acknowledges that her success and drive is greatly due to her mother, Maxine Davis, her father, George Doyle, and her late brother, Michael Davis who always believed in her and encouraged her to pursue her teaching dreams. Her son, Raymond Baldwin has been her biggest cheerleader, always letting her know how proud he is of her accomplishments and cheering her on. Lakeisha’s principal at the New Jersey Regional Day School, Jennifer Mitchell, has been very inspirational to her through her job as a leader and has encouraged Ms. Davis to excel in whatever she undertakes. She also acknowledges Bruce Prashker for opening up his home to her and trusting her with taking care of his mother since 2015. There is also a special person who has been there for Lakeisha during her teenage years and adult life who will always have a special place in her heart. Because of all of these people, Lakeisha always felt that the sky was the limit.



Lakeisha Marie Davis states, “I want to give back to the community by providing a healthy and safe environment for these young minds to grow, develop, and have positive academic achievement.”



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. East Orange, NJ, July 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Lakeisha Marie Davis of East Orange, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Lakeisha Marie DavisLakeisha Marie Davis is a Certified paraprofessional with the Newark public schools in the New Jersey Regional Day School, in Newark, New Jersey. Their educational program promotes social and emotional development, educational life skills, and communication skills. Ms. Davis has over 25 years’ experience in the educational arena and is responsible for assisting teachers and helping students with special needs.Lakeisha was a junior in high school and worked part-time in a daycare center. She loved working with young children, helping them grow and develop, and realized that a young child's mind is like a pot of gold. Ms. Davis decided to be an educator and get the necessary tools to achieve her goal, which is to open her own day center. Her center will have classes to teach young mothers to deal with their children's problems and behaviors. She will also provide afterschool tutoring and many recreational activities such as music, dancing, yoga, and art classes. In her spare time, Lakeisha enjoys reading and shopping.Lakeisha acknowledges that her success and drive is greatly due to her mother, Maxine Davis, her father, George Doyle, and her late brother, Michael Davis who always believed in her and encouraged her to pursue her teaching dreams. Her son, Raymond Baldwin has been her biggest cheerleader, always letting her know how proud he is of her accomplishments and cheering her on. Lakeisha’s principal at the New Jersey Regional Day School, Jennifer Mitchell, has been very inspirational to her through her job as a leader and has encouraged Ms. Davis to excel in whatever she undertakes. She also acknowledges Bruce Prashker for opening up his home to her and trusting her with taking care of his mother since 2015. There is also a special person who has been there for Lakeisha during her teenage years and adult life who will always have a special place in her heart. Because of all of these people, Lakeisha always felt that the sky was the limit.Lakeisha Marie Davis states, “I want to give back to the community by providing a healthy and safe environment for these young minds to grow, develop, and have positive academic achievement.”About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized