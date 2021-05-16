THIRA Health Awarded Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation from The Joint Commission

Press Releases THIRA Health Press Release Share Blog

THIRA Health was recently awarded the Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation from The Joint Commission.





THIRA Health underwent a rigorous review the week of February 15, 2021. During the review, The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with Behavioral Health Care and Human Services standards spanning several areas relating to THIRA’s partial hospitalization programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), including Care, Treatment and Services; Infection Control; Emergency Management; Human Resources and Leadership.



The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.



“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend THIRA Health for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”



“We’re incredibly pleased and proud to have achieved this accreditation from the Joint Commission,” said Dr. Mehri Moore, Chief Medical Officer and founder of THIRA Health. “This is the culmination of years of dedicated preparation on our part. I’m grateful to our team for their flawless preparation and helpfulness toward the Joint Commission reviewers.”



THIRA Health is dedicated to the treatment of women and girls with anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. The THIRA clinical team, informed by decades of experience, uses proven treatment methods founded on a core of Dialectical Behavior Therapy to treat the unique needs of women and girls so they can lead fulfilling and rewarding lives.



Treatment programs are designed to provide lasting behavior and emotional changes, as well as the tools to sustain them after therapy concludes. It is THIRA’s goal to help each person reach a place of peace and mindfulness through the application of effective therapy as well as other solutions that address each individual’s different needs.



