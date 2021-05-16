NIDCAP Federation International Releases Videos for Kangaroo Care Awareness Day

The NIDCAP Federation International proudly presents a free series of family resource videos available on their website. Produced by The NIDCAP Federation International, and funded by Dräger, the family resource videos are a series of conversations recorded to help support parents who have a premature or medically fragile baby in the hospital. Three new videos have been released in honor of Kangaroo Care Awareness Day.





A group of NIDCAP trainers and NICU graduate parents answer questions that are frequently asked by families that have babies in the NICU. Discussion of these questions go hand-in-hand with the Pearls of Wisdom for Parents of Hospitalized Infants, which were also developed by NIDCAP Professionals to support and encourage families with infants in the hospital.



The Family Resource Video Series includes:



Can I hold my NICU baby? - Latoshia Rouse



Skin-to-skin holding- Dr. Dorothy Vittner



What can I do while my baby is in the NICU? - Jennifer Degl



Life after the NICU - Latoshia Rouse



It’s OK to ask questions- Dr. Dorothy Vittner



How can I know what my baby is feeling?- Dr. Dorothy Vittner



Preparing for discharge- Dr. gretchen Lawhon



How can I help my baby’s brain development? - Dr. gretchen Lawhon



How does my baby grow? - Dr. gretchen Lawhon



It’s not easy being a NICU parent - Jennifer Degl



Taking home your NICU baby - Jennifer Degl



What do I need to know about the NICU? - Dr. Melissa Johnson



Does my baby feel pain? - Dr. Melissa Johnson



Why is my baby sleeping so much? - Dr. James Helm



What is the NIDCAP approach? - Dr. James Helm



What is developmental care? - Dr. James Helm



NFI Family Video Series Trailer - Dr. James Helm et al..



The NFI is proud to release the following this weekend as a celebration of Kangaroo Care Awareness Day:



The first video in the series (How can I help my baby’s brain development?), featuring Dr. gretchen Lawhon is already available for viewing on the Learning Center page of their website, www.nidcap.org/learning-center. There you will also find other resource videos and a few episodes of their new podcast series, NICU Care with NIDCAP.



About The NIDCAP Federation International:

The NFI is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3), membership and educational certifying organization founded in 2001 and the professional organization representing the NIDCAP community worldwide with more than 3000 clinicians, educators, researchers, families and students as its members.



The Newborn Individualized Developmental Care and Assessment Program (NIDCAP), developed by Heidelise Als, PhD and her colleagues, is a comprehensive approach to care that is developmentally supportive and individualized to the infant's goals and level of stability.



Based on detailed observations, NIDCAP was developed to create supportive, developmentally appropriate hospital environments for preterm and medically at-risk infants and their families.



About Dräger:

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Since 1889, Dräger products protect, support and save lives. Dräger manufactures medical and safety technology products and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide, in over 190 countries around the globe.



For more information please visit www.NIDCAP.org

