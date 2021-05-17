Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Argo Uniform in Florida





“We are thrilled to have the Argo team join the MES family. Their decades of experience in the uniform industry will be a valuable asset for our entire company. Argo Uniform owner, Shelly Orenstein and her family, have built an incredible customer service focused business with a fantastic reputation with first responders. We look forward to building and expanding our existing business in Florida to include a wider selection of custom uniforms, body armor and a larger selection of products for first responders,” said Tom Hubregsen, CEO of MES.



About

Established in 2001 Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands to the first responders across the U.S. With a national network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians, in-house service centers and uniform shops strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers are purchasing quality name brand equipment. Miami, FL, May 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MES, Inc. has acquired Golden Nugget Uniform, DBA Argo Uniforms Co. based in Hallandale Beach, FL. Founded over 50 years ago, Argo Uniforms, has been a leading uniform supplier to first responders throughout the state of Florida. Argo is also a leading manufacturer of custom motorcycle breeches for law enforcement agencies around the country.“We are thrilled to have the Argo team join the MES family. Their decades of experience in the uniform industry will be a valuable asset for our entire company. Argo Uniform owner, Shelly Orenstein and her family, have built an incredible customer service focused business with a fantastic reputation with first responders. We look forward to building and expanding our existing business in Florida to include a wider selection of custom uniforms, body armor and a larger selection of products for first responders,” said Tom Hubregsen, CEO of MES.About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Established in 2001 Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands to the first responders across the U.S. With a national network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians, in-house service centers and uniform shops strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers are purchasing quality name brand equipment.