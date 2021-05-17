PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Argo Uniform in Florida


Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Argo Uniform in Florida
Miami, FL, May 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MES, Inc. has acquired Golden Nugget Uniform, DBA Argo Uniforms Co. based in Hallandale Beach, FL. Founded over 50 years ago, Argo Uniforms, has been a leading uniform supplier to first responders throughout the state of Florida. Argo is also a leading manufacturer of custom motorcycle breeches for law enforcement agencies around the country.

“We are thrilled to have the Argo team join the MES family. Their decades of experience in the uniform industry will be a valuable asset for our entire company. Argo Uniform owner, Shelly Orenstein and her family, have built an incredible customer service focused business with a fantastic reputation with first responders. We look forward to building and expanding our existing business in Florida to include a wider selection of custom uniforms, body armor and a larger selection of products for first responders,” said Tom Hubregsen, CEO of MES.

About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Established in 2001 Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands to the first responders across the U.S. With a national network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians, in-house service centers and uniform shops strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers are purchasing quality name brand equipment.
Contact Information
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Shridhar Shah
877-MES-Fire
Contact
www.mesfire.com
America's largest supplier of firefighting equipment and PPE to first responders.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help