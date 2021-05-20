Self Storage in Bluffton, SC, Sold

Press Releases Midcoast Properties, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

dale@midcoastproperties.com Hilton Head Island, SC, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the sale of Village Storage, located in Bluffton, South Carolina. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. The facility was sold to a national buyer.Village Storage is located on two adjoining parcels in Bluffton, South Carolina. It is comprised of 156 standard and climate self storage units plus covered and non-covered vehicle storage. In addition, there is a retail/warehouse building and a warehouse, both of which are leased to long-term tenants, and a large parking area leased long-term. Amenities include cameras, lighting, personalized keypad entry, timers for lights in hallways and a rental office with moving supplies, along with an apartment for the on-site resident manager.Located at 10 Coastal Drive, the facility sits between Bluffton Parkway and Hwy 278 (Fording Island Road), with signage at the intersection of Hwy 278 and Coastal Drive. Hwy 278 is the primary route between I-95 and Hilton Head Island. The facility is 30 miles northeast of Savannah, Georgia and 90 miles southwest of Charleston, South Carolina.The Self Storage market has been very active during the first quarter of 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM843-342-7650dale@midcoastproperties.com Contact Information Midcoast Properties, Inc.

