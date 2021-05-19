MIND 24-7 Secures $20 Million in Growth Financing to Support Behavioral Health Expansion

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in crisis mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, Mind 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.mind24-7.com. Phoenix, AZ, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MIND 24-7 , an emerging leader in immediate-access behavioral health services, has secured $20 million in funding for expansion of mental health crisis and urgent care service centers. Based in Phoenix, this funding will allow MIND 24-7 to open an initial five service facilities in key markets over the next 18 months with exponential growth planned for the following three years.“This funding enables MIND 24-7 to establish a true front door to the mental healthcare system for our communities,” said Jeff Spight, Chief Executive Officer . “There is finally a simple answer on where to go when someone is feeling vulnerable and helpless. We will operate centers open 24 hours a day, seven days a week that will accept and help every single person who comes through the door no matter what health coverage they have, their level of clinical need, their age or their socio-economic status. Our goal is to address one of the more critical gaps in our healthcare delivery system,” continued Spight.The need for accessible real-time mental healthcare has never been greater. In the U.S. alone, 43.8 million adults experience mental illness each year and 13.8 million adults report an unmet need for mental health treatment. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically increased this demand. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that nearly half of Americans reported the coronavirus is harming their mental health. With the growing market for mental health services, MIND 24-7 will use innovations in value-based care models to address these needs and dramatically expand access to care. This model not only enhances patient care and outcomes, but it reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care.MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible mental health services. With extensive experience in behavioral health and population health businesses, value-based healthcare leaders and co-founders Jeff Spight, CEO, Nicole Bradberry, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer , and Adrienne Opalka, Chief Operating Officer , have joined to bring deep experience and a uniquely patient-centered perspective to accessible mental healthcare.Patients receive services through three levels of patient care: Express Care prevents unnecessary emergency room visits by allowing patients to walk-in and see a licensed mental health clinician immediately. On average, an appointment lasts two hours from start to finish. Crisis Care reduces the need for suboptimal inpatient health admissions by serving those patients in real crisis. Patients are cared for by a skilled multi-disciplinary team that will assess, stabilize and treat them until they are ready to be discharged or transitioned to an appropriately selected longer-term intense treatment program. Progressions Care will reduce readmissions with a program that dually focuses on the interim mental health needs before placement into a specialized care setting, as well as solving many of the social determinants of care that exacerbate many of the drivers of a mental health crisis.With the additional funding, MIND 24-7 plans to open the doors of its first service center in Phoenix, Arizona by September 2021 with plans to quickly expand across the United States. “Mental health affects all of us and never so much as the current reality of today. We hope to meet this demand with a new model that creates immediate access and a customer service mindset not present in today’s mental health delivery system,” said Nicole Bradberry, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer. “Getting help should be convenient, easy and focused on what the patient needs. Every corner of America should have a MIND 24-7 center to serve that community,” concluded Bradberry.About MIND 24-7MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in crisis mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, Mind 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.mind24-7.com.