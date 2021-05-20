Superior Van & Mobility Celebrates Newer Ownership with Ribbon Cutting

Press Releases Superior Van and Mobility Press Release Share Blog

Superior Van & Mobility, the nation’s largest family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle dealer, opened under new management and ownership last January 2020 in Montgomery, AL. Unable to celebrate last year due to Covid restrictions, Superior Van & Mobility hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19, 2021 at their 2015 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, Alabama location to commemorate this event.





Superior Montgomery offers a comfortable waiting room as well as a covered space where customers can pull their vehicles directly into their shop when they arrive for service. Added services include oil changes, tire rotations and a handful of other preventative maintenance services in addition to their mobility equipment installations and repairs. Further, wheelchair van rentals are also now available to help with any temporary short-term or long-term needs their customers may have, with rates for needs as short as 4 hours to longer term rate discounts for monthly rentals.



Montgomery, AL, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Since the ownership change, customers will see location upgrades, improved services, and an enhanced overall experience. "How a customer is treated is important at Superior Van & Mobility," according to co-owner and President Sam Cook. He continues, "This starts from the time someone first reaches out to us on the phone, while inside our dealership for a service or product need, or while we are visiting them in their driveway for that first demo of a product or van. We treat people how we want to be treated." Contact Information Superior Van and Mobility

Dawn Dodson

317-464-7111



superiorvan.com

