Superior Van & Mobility Celebrates Newer Ownership with Ribbon Cutting


Superior Van & Mobility, the nation’s largest family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle dealer, opened under new management and ownership last January 2020 in Montgomery, AL. Unable to celebrate last year due to Covid restrictions, Superior Van & Mobility hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19, 2021 at their 2015 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, Alabama location to commemorate this event.

Superior Van & Mobility Celebrates Newer Ownership with Ribbon Cutting
Montgomery, AL, May 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Since the ownership change, customers will see location upgrades, improved services, and an enhanced overall experience. “How a customer is treated is important at Superior Van & Mobility,” according to co-owner and President Sam Cook. He continues, “This starts from the time someone first reaches out to us on the phone, while inside our dealership for a service or product need, or while we are visiting them in their driveway for that first demo of a product or van. We treat people how we want to be treated.”

Superior Montgomery offers a comfortable waiting room as well as a covered space where customers can pull their vehicles directly into their shop when they arrive for service. Added services include oil changes, tire rotations and a handful of other preventative maintenance services in addition to their mobility equipment installations and repairs. Further, wheelchair van rentals are also now available to help with any temporary short-term or long-term needs their customers may have, with rates for needs as short as 4 hours to longer term rate discounts for monthly rentals.

Celebrating 45 years of business in 2021, Superior is the largest family-owned and operated mobility dealer in the United States. Superior offers customers a unique “no haggle” sales model focused on providing an experience that is, “as simple and as stress-free as possible.” “We treat people the way we would want to be treated” says Sam Cook. “We have an opportunity every day to change peoples’ lives, and that’s not something everyone can say about what they do for a living. Our Mobility Consultants do not work on commission, and this ensures our customers get honest and upfront feedback about their best and most affordable mobility options. We have a true passion for helping people regain their independence.”
Contact Information
Superior Van and Mobility
Dawn Dodson
317-464-7111
Contact
superiorvan.com
Attached Files
PDF Version of Press Release
Filename: PressRelease-MontgomeryRibbon.pdf

