Florida Safety Council Recognized DEMACO for Safety While Building High-Capacity Pasta Machines


DEMACO, a builder of high-capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the Florida Safety Council for its safety program. DEMACO pasta and snack machines are used worldwide by the largest food companies.

Melbourne, FL, May 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Safety Council recognized DEMACO with the 2020 Corporate Safety Achievement Award – Bronze for outstanding safety performance and the Certified Occupational Safety Specialist Excellence in Safety Award. Carol Freeman, Occupational Safety Director and Christopher Earl, Executive Director of the Florida Safety Council presented the awards to DEMACO.

Since 1953, the Florida Safety Council has promoted safety in every phase of American life, including at businesses and industrial facilities. DEMACO makes state-of-the-art, high-capacity industrial pasta machines used by the largest food companies in the world. DEMACO has installed numerous large-scale pasta machines, including several this year. Many companies built their brands using DEMACO machines.
Contact Information
DEMACO
Leonard J. DeFrancisci
321-952-6600
Contact
www.demaco.com

