NYC Employees Now Have Access to Same-Day Mental Health Care Resources

Clinical findings suggest that for patients who experience a delay in treatment, there is an elevated risk for substance abuse, self-medication, emergency room visits, hospitalizations, suicide, and domestic violence.



Through this new benefit for NYC employees, there can be immediate and sustained intervention for these employees and their families that can help prevent a worsening of mental health symptoms.



About Mindful Urgent Care

Mindful Urgent Care is New York's first and only mental health and addiction clinic chain offering same day in-network services. Our goal is to provide quick, easy, and affordable treatment for individuals suffering from mental illness and/or addiction. Treatment at Mindful begins simply with a desire to get help – and availability to be seen same-day. Mindful's team is comprised of a wide range of professionals from board certified physicians and psychiatrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and licensed social workers. Treatment begins upon walking through the door, in which the individual seeking help for themselves or their loved one will be greeted by case specialists and asked a series of pre-screening questions to determine the best possible course of treatment.

New York, NY, May 25, 2021 -- New York City employees for the first time have access to same-day mental health care and appointments, effective April 2021, through Mindful Urgent Care – a mental health organization with seven facilities in the NYC area. Mindful Urgent Care has distinguished itself as a pioneering leader in providing high-quality mental health care through affordable, same-day-services.

Contact Information
Mindful Urgent Care
Marc Brailov
630-390-4198

Marc Brailov

630-390-4198



www.mindfulurgentcare.com/



