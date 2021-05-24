f-Stop Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary with a Site-Wide Sale Starting 24th of May

Today, f-stop announced the start of its 15 Year Anniversary celebration – 15 Years of Adventure, 15 Days of Savings. Customers can save 15% off any order by going to



“f-stop began operations in 2006 with a clear mission. We wanted to provide visual storytellers – photographers and videographers – a true technical backpack configured and designed specifically to safely carry and protect their camera gear. f-stop was the first camera bag manufacturer to utilize a modular system of inserts to protect gear. These inserts, called internal camera units, fit inside f-stop bags and are easy to secure and modify. The objective was to provide photographers the flexibility to use one high-quality bag for any assignment or project,” said Chris Osborn, Marketing Director at f-stop.



Positive Customer Impact

Thousands of photographers use f-stop bags all over the world. f-stop camera backpacks carry a 20-year warranty. “We want our bags to be worn and used and not occupy space in a landfill,” remarked Osborn. f-stop bags are used by photographers to document backcountry adventures, action sports, the effects of climate change, preservation efforts of endangered species, travel locations, and hundreds of other topics. F-stop bags have been everywhere from Everest to the Amazon rainforest, and just about everywhere in between.



f-stop’s camera backpacks Availability

f-stop’s camera backpacks are f-stop’s commitment to deliver the best camera packs in the world, and f-stop’s bags are available for purchase at www.fstopger.com. Customers can also find f-stop bags at hundreds of dealer location all over the world.



Founded in 2006, f-stop is the worldwide leader in the camera pack industry. f-stop offers a variety of camera bags in its Mountain, Ultra-Light, Urban, and Dyota Series to help the visual storytelling community focus on art and beautiful images without worrying about whether their gear will arrive at their destination.



For more information, press only:

Chris Osborn

314-566-9855

chris@fstopgear.com



