PRFC Announces the Appointment of New Board Members

Collaboration in the fight against complex fraud continues with the Payment Risk & Fraud Consortium's new Board of Directors.





Dover, DE, June 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium, a non-profit trade organization, today announced the appointment of 4 new members to the board of directors.President, Jason Miles. Jason is the owner of Payment Solutions Consultants (PSC), providing fintech payments consulting services to processors, issuers, and program managers. PSC works directly with clients on product design, bank and network relations, operations, profitability, implementations, program management and distribution strategy.Jason brings over 25 years of expertise in business strategy and development, client and issuer relations, operations, and implementations. Additionally, Jason serves as an Advisor for and Investor in multiple fintech companies."Jason's knowledge of the anti-fraud landscape from a systems, strategy and implementation standpoint throughout his career has been extremely beneficial to his partners and clients over the years. His initial role with the PRFC as a consultant aided in our growth, and his collaborative approach will certainly spur the continued growth of the PRFC while he serves as President," said Grant Rogers, President Emeritus of the PRFC.Vice-President, Keith Schmitz. Keith is the Vice President, Business Development for ENACOMM. With decades of experience driving national Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Call Center Solutions while creating truly intelligent customer self-service applications, utilizing ENACOMM's multi-modal voice & data solutions.Treasurer, Mandy Cooper, CFCS. Mandy is Chief Risk Officer and EVP for Central Payments. She has over 20+ years of experience in the financial industry with a focus on risk management, BSA/AML & regulatory compliance and fraud mitigation.Secretary, Michelle Villars, CFCS. Michelle is the Vice President, Operations Manager within Prepaid Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) at US Bank. She has 20+ years of financial experience with an emphasis on regulatory compliance pertaining to BSA and AML policies.President Emeritus, Grant Rogers, EVP & GM Advantage Payment Systems will remain on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee."The PRFC is extremely proud to announce the appointment of these stellar individuals. With their expertise and commitment to our mission, the PRFC will continue to grow and thrive under their leadership." -Executive Director Rebekka Rea stated.About The Payments Risk & Fraud ConsortiumThe Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium is a coalition of organizations across the payments ecosystem dedicated to collaborating on identifying, detecting, and implementing best practices to combat complex fraud.A global concern unites our members. Fraud and the considerable financial and reputational risk that this multi-faceted threat poses.To that end, we have aligned our numerous resources to promote open discussion around effective methods to increase transaction processing efficiency and enable practical countermeasures while balancing a positive customer experience.

