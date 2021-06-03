Accelerate Windows Applications, Including Microsoft SQL Server, by 2X with StarWind and Pavilion NVMe-oF/RoCE Solutions

Press Releases StarWind Press Release Share Blog

Beverly, MA, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged and cutting edge storage virtualization solutions, announced today its partnership with Pavilion Data Systems, the universally unmatched leader in data storage.Customers with Microsoft Windows applications, such as MS SQL Server, are taking advantage of the StarWind NVMe-oF/RDMA Initiator and the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform™, the most performant, dense, scalable, and flexible data storage platform in the universe, to accelerate performance, recover lost CPU cycles, reduce their storage footprint, and cut management costs in half by moving to an NVMe-oF and RDMA storage solution.By using the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform with the StarWind NVMe-oF Initiator, a leading investment firm was able to reduce their storage management costs by 50%, while recovering 30% of their CPU utilization by switching from a CPU-heavy legacy storage solution. Another customer, a global information and insights company, doubled the amount of SQL transactions per second, while reducing storage management costs by 60% and their storage footprint by 50%."The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform already delivers to customers up to 120GB/s of read performance and over 2PB of capacity, per system. By working with StarWind, that performance is now available to Windows environments with the ultra-low latency. This is particularly important to organizations that use MS SQL applications, have video editing workstations, and other high-performance Windows applications."- VR Satish, Co-Founder and CTO, Pavilion Data Systems"StarWind NVMe-oF Initiator for Windows is the first software-only solution that satisfies the tremendous demand for ultra-low latency NVMe storage access driven by companies at the cutting edge of technology, finance, live sciences, and M&E verticals. Speed, latency, and efficient CPU utilization required by their applications are far beyond what legacy FC and iSCSI storage protocols can offer. I'm extremely excited to see the disruptive offerings our customers are able to deliver with the help of StarWind and Pavilion solutions."- Max Kolomyeytsev, CTO, StarWindAbout PavilionPavilion is the Data Platform Enabling Enterprises to Derive Greater Value from their Data - Faster, Simpler, and at Scale.Pavilion is the perfect complement for AI / ML, HPC, Analytics, Enterprise Edge and other data driven workloads and the ideal Data IO Platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, unlimited scalability, and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion.About StarWindStarWind is a pioneer in storage virtualization and the only all-flash hyperconvergence vendor on the market.StarWind NVMe-oF Initiator is the only software solution that unlocks NVMe/TCP and NVMe/RoCE storage to any Windows application for maximum performance and microsecond latency. StarWind partners in the NVMe-oF storage space can minimize time-to-market to deliver their customers Windows-certified storage solutions right now, without having to wait on the OS vendor to add out-of-the-box NVMe-oF support.

https://www.starwindsoftware.com



