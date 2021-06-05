Sprout Health Group Announces Dedicated Mental Health Treatment Program at Advanced Health and Education in New Jersey

Press Releases Sprout Health Group Press Release Share Blog

Advanced Health and Education now offers a dedicated treatment program for primary mental health disorders, such as depression, and anxiety and trauma.





A leader for decades in substance use recovery, Advanced Health and Education earned certification to treat co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders in 2019. The new mental health program, which will run separately from the substance use recovery program, will serve clients seeking treatment for primary depression, anxiety, trauma, and other common mental health disorders.



Arel Meister-Aldama, CEO of Sprout Health Group, says the network launched a primary mental health initiative in response to the growing need for accessible, evidence-based mental health services following the COVID-19 pandemic.



“After a year of lockdowns, uncertainty, and isolation, many people with mental health disorders are struggling to recover,” Meister-Aldama said. “Becoming a licensed mental health treatment facility allows us to help more people who need treatment, regardless of their history with substance use.”



Advanced Health and Education began offering a partial hospitalization program on June 1, led by Executive Clinical Director Rosa Curcia, LCSW, CCS, CCTP. A veteran of behavioral health services, Curcia is also licensed to treat trauma disorders.



Program highlights include:



- At least one weekly visit with a psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practitioner



- Daily access to licensed nurses



- Medication management



- Access to chiropractic care and acupuncture



- Group counseling



- Mindfulness and meditation



- Dedicated treatment area



Designed to promote lifelong, healthy management of mental health disorders, the program also covers a wide range of practical life skills, from stress management to effective communication. Most clients will complete treatment between 30 and 45 days, but as with all Sprout Health Group programs, each treatment path is customized to the client’s needs.



For more information or a facility tour, contact 888.725.3124.



About Sprout Health Group

Sprout Health Group is a nationwide network of licensed, accredited treatment facilities for mental health disorders, substance use, and co-occurring disorders. Led by some of the nation's foremost medical experts in behavioral health and psychiatry, Sprout utilizes the most advanced therapeutic treatment methods and evidence-based treatments to promote long-term recovery and wellness. Facilities are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services, New Jersey Department of Health Office of Licensing, and accredited by the Joint Commission. To learn more, visit www.sprouthealthgroup.com.



About Advanced Health and Education

Tracie Silberberg

646-780-9934



www.sprouthealthgroup.com



