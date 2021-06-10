PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Sencore

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Sencore: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Advancements Made to Sencore's VB440 - Uncompressed Video Over IP Monitoring Appliance


System Monitoring

Advancements Made to Sencore's VB440 - Uncompressed Video Over IP Monitoring Appliance
Sioux Falls, SD, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is pleased to announce advancements to the audio, closed captions and video capture features of the VB440 - Uncompressed Video over IP Monitoring Appliance.

The VB440, the newest addition to the comprehensive VideoBRIDGE IP monitoring suite, focuses on monitoring the latest uncompressed video over IP technologies; SMPTE 2022-6/7 and SMPTE 2110. Enabling both early deployment and long-term system monitoring and troubleshooting of video, audio and ancillary data payload, the VB440 is a vital tool in today’s demanding workflows.

New audio features include support for SMPTE 2110-31 compressed audio, 5.1 and 7.1 multichannel configurations and room meter analytics. In addition to these features, this release adds 608, 708 and OP-47 caption support, including overlaying on the live video, an engineering view for caption command data, and grid view for alignment. Expanding on the existing functionality, the VB440 now includes a rolling capture feature which allows users to capture hard to catch issues or events.

As with all Sencore products, the VB440 and the entire VideoBRIDGE product line are backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.

To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com
Contact Information
Sencore
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
Contact
www.sencore.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sencore
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help