Advancements Made to Sencore's VB440 - Uncompressed Video Over IP Monitoring Appliance

The VB440, the newest addition to the comprehensive VideoBRIDGE IP monitoring suite, focuses on monitoring the latest uncompressed video over IP technologies; SMPTE 2022-6/7 and SMPTE 2110. Enabling both early deployment and long-term system monitoring and troubleshooting of video, audio and ancillary data payload, the VB440 is a vital tool in today’s demanding workflows.



New audio features include support for SMPTE 2110-31 compressed audio, 5.1 and 7.1 multichannel configurations and room meter analytics. In addition to these features, this release adds 608, 708 and OP-47 caption support, including overlaying on the live video, an engineering view for caption command data, and grid view for alignment. Expanding on the existing functionality, the VB440 now includes a rolling capture feature which allows users to capture hard to catch issues or events.



As with all Sencore products, the VB440 and the entire VideoBRIDGE product line are backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.



