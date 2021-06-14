Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Desert Control Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Desert Control: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Landmark Agreement for Desert Control to Accelerate Climate-Smart Agriculture, Food Security, and Sustainable Forestry

The agreement is the first deal of this kind for Desert Control and further proves the company's ability to generate revenue from its products and services. The deal's first stage is a pilot, where the parties will use Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay ("LNC") on several Mawarid managed forests and agricultural properties to strengthen food security and climate action in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE").





Desert Control AS ("Desert Control" or the "Company") has reached a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Mawarid Holding Investment and its subsidiaries, including Barari Natural Resources ("Mawarid").



The MOU is the first deal of this kind for Desert Control and further proves the company's ability to generate revenue from its products and services. The deal's first stage is a pilot, where the parties will use Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay ("LNC") on several Mawarid managed forests and agricultural properties in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE").



"Today, by signing this agreement between Mawarid Holding Investment LLC and Desert Control AS, represents the foundation for a long-term partnership. The partnership aligns with our goals to maintain the legacy of HH, the late Sheikh Zayed 'May God have mercy on his pure soul' and the vision of our president H.H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan by greening the desert and securing our Food Security resources," says the Chairman of Mawarid, H.E. Abdul Jaleel Al-Blouki. "With this new initiative, we are reducing the water demand, increasing resource efficiency, protecting our resources, and safeguarding the biodiversity of our ecosystems while improving our national food security strategy. All of which are bringing us one step closer to achieving the objective of securing a sustainable future for UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular."



"The MOU follows only two months after Desert Control's successful listing on Euronext Growth Oslo and is a testament to the strategic decisions made by the Company and a strong recognition of our product," says CEO Ole Kristian Sivertsen. "We are proud to be allowed to work together with Mawarid, and with this agreement, we are in an excellent position to elevate and accelerate our vision of making earth green again."



The first stage of the MOU is a pilot project consisting of reversing soil degradation and reducing water consumption within agriculture, forestry, and nature conservation and will be completed by mid-October 2021. The project has an initial contract value for the Company of USD 375 000.



"We, at Mawarid Holding, are driven to create value by learning about innovations in sustainable practices and adopting them to reduce any negative impacts on the environment while driving profitable growth," says Mawarid Holding CEO Ayman El Gayar." The Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) technology is the latest addition to our arsenal since it enables us to save water, reduce fertilizers, improve desert soils, fight desertification, and reduce costs. Furthermore, by signing the agreement with Desert Control, we will have a tremendous environmental impact in UAE and a lot of countries in the GCC and MENA region."



Subject to the outcome of the pilot project, it is Desert Control and Mawarid's intention to establish a partnership for the development of further projects and deployment of Liquid Natural Clay in large-scale operations in the UAE. It is contemplated that the Company will continue the development and production of Liquid Natural Clay. At the same time, the partnership – Desert Control and Mawarid collectively – will develop the go-to-market channel and specialize in application solutions to provide LNC treatment for agriculture, forestry, ecosystem restoration, and nature conservation. Desert Control has a global market for Liquid Natural Clay. Under the MOU and subject to the final terms, the partnership will have exclusive rights for the UAE and a potential to expand the relationship with priority partnership for areas in other jurisdictions across the Middle East and North Africa.



Mawarid and its subsidiaries, including Barari Natural Resources, have vast experience in many diversified domains, including forest management, landscaping, and other agriculture business in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa. Mawarid is further charged with managing UAE nature, wildlife reserves, forests, and food security.



The pilot project is for the parties a joint feasibility initiative that aims to prove the potential for reducing water consumption, strengthen the sustainability of forestry and agriculture in the UAE, and serve as a sustainability reference for the harsh Middle East climatic conditions.



Desert Control has already proven this in several validation programs by independent research organizations in the UAE. However, this project aims to expand this further and build a platform for accelerated scalability through a powerful partnership.



The initial joint project between the parties will enable sustainable agriculture in the UAE desert environment and reduce the amount of water required to maintain and cultivate trees, forests, and natural landscapes. Further, it aims to enable sustainable reforestation alongside elevating national food security.



Based upon the successful development of this initiative, the parties wish to commit to accelerating industrialization and mass-scale deployment of Desert Control's LNC in the UAE and potentially for the wider MENA region.



For more information, please contact:



Ole Kristian Sivertsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email:

Tel: NO +47 957 77 777

Tel: UAE +971 52 521 7049



About Desert Control AS



Agriculture and food production consume more than 70% of all available freshwater. When topsoil degrades, water consumption increases further as it permeates through sandy soils like a sieve. Simultaneously, population growth drives the need for more food over the next 40 years than was produced in the last 500 years, putting even more pressure on scarce resources such as water. This is the problem Desert Control is determined to solve. There are tremendous growth opportunities in a market that is growing rapidly. Annually, 12 million hectares of fertile land perish to desertification.



Desert Control is a climate technology company specialized in reclaiming degraded soil and turning desert sand into fertile soil. The patented product LNC (Liquid Natural Clay) is a liquid clay compound that enables sand and degraded soil to retain water and nutrients. LNC thus increases crop yields, while consumption of water and fertilizer decreases by up to 50%.



About Mawarid Investment Holding L.L.C



Mawarid Investment Holding L.L.C is a reputable holding company that has wide experience, through its subsidiaries, in many diversified domains including but not limited to Agricultural, Industrial, Services, Hospitality and other related business in the United Arab of Emirates and in the region.



Furthermore, Mawarid is specialized in identifying, creating, and managing services in accordance with the highest international standards. Within its current portfolio of diversified group of companies, Mawarid has certain subsidiaries which core business are of an agricultural nature, including Barari Natural Resources, Mawarid Services and Mawarid Nurseries, thus it is worth to mention that Mawarid, through its subsidiaries, is one of the leaders in landscaping field as well as the conservation with management of 438 forest and reservations in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi covering over 200,000 Hectares comprising of 13 million forestry trees and 400,000 date palm trees.



It worth mentioning that MHI employees over 11,000 personnel working within different industries across the UAE and outside.



Important Notice:



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This stock exchange announcement was published by Erling Rasmussen, Chief Financial Officer of Desert Control AS on 8 June 2021 at 2000 CEST.



Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "strategy," "intends," "estimate," "will," "may," "continue," "should" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond their control. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in public sector investment levels, changes in the general economic, political and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, changes in the Company's ability to engage in commercially acceptable acquisitions and strategic investments, and changes in laws and regulation and the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not make any guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this announcement are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this announcement to reflect subsequent events. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this announcement.



The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Except as required by applicable laws and regulations, the Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm, or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this announcement. San Diego, CA, June 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Desert Control reaches agreement for a green future with Mawarid Investment Holding in Abu Dhabi (Stock ticker DSRT.OL, Euronext Growth Oslo Stock Exchange)Desert Control AS ("Desert Control" or the "Company") has reached a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Mawarid Holding Investment and its subsidiaries, including Barari Natural Resources ("Mawarid").The MOU is the first deal of this kind for Desert Control and further proves the company's ability to generate revenue from its products and services. The deal's first stage is a pilot, where the parties will use Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay ("LNC") on several Mawarid managed forests and agricultural properties in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE")."Today, by signing this agreement between Mawarid Holding Investment LLC and Desert Control AS, represents the foundation for a long-term partnership. The partnership aligns with our goals to maintain the legacy of HH, the late Sheikh Zayed 'May God have mercy on his pure soul' and the vision of our president H.H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan by greening the desert and securing our Food Security resources," says the Chairman of Mawarid, H.E. Abdul Jaleel Al-Blouki. "With this new initiative, we are reducing the water demand, increasing resource efficiency, protecting our resources, and safeguarding the biodiversity of our ecosystems while improving our national food security strategy. All of which are bringing us one step closer to achieving the objective of securing a sustainable future for UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular.""The MOU follows only two months after Desert Control's successful listing on Euronext Growth Oslo and is a testament to the strategic decisions made by the Company and a strong recognition of our product," says CEO Ole Kristian Sivertsen. "We are proud to be allowed to work together with Mawarid, and with this agreement, we are in an excellent position to elevate and accelerate our vision of making earth green again."The first stage of the MOU is a pilot project consisting of reversing soil degradation and reducing water consumption within agriculture, forestry, and nature conservation and will be completed by mid-October 2021. The project has an initial contract value for the Company of USD 375 000."We, at Mawarid Holding, are driven to create value by learning about innovations in sustainable practices and adopting them to reduce any negative impacts on the environment while driving profitable growth," says Mawarid Holding CEO Ayman El Gayar." The Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) technology is the latest addition to our arsenal since it enables us to save water, reduce fertilizers, improve desert soils, fight desertification, and reduce costs. Furthermore, by signing the agreement with Desert Control, we will have a tremendous environmental impact in UAE and a lot of countries in the GCC and MENA region."Subject to the outcome of the pilot project, it is Desert Control and Mawarid's intention to establish a partnership for the development of further projects and deployment of Liquid Natural Clay in large-scale operations in the UAE. It is contemplated that the Company will continue the development and production of Liquid Natural Clay. At the same time, the partnership – Desert Control and Mawarid collectively – will develop the go-to-market channel and specialize in application solutions to provide LNC treatment for agriculture, forestry, ecosystem restoration, and nature conservation. Desert Control has a global market for Liquid Natural Clay. Under the MOU and subject to the final terms, the partnership will have exclusive rights for the UAE and a potential to expand the relationship with priority partnership for areas in other jurisdictions across the Middle East and North Africa.Mawarid and its subsidiaries, including Barari Natural Resources, have vast experience in many diversified domains, including forest management, landscaping, and other agriculture business in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa. Mawarid is further charged with managing UAE nature, wildlife reserves, forests, and food security.The pilot project is for the parties a joint feasibility initiative that aims to prove the potential for reducing water consumption, strengthen the sustainability of forestry and agriculture in the UAE, and serve as a sustainability reference for the harsh Middle East climatic conditions.Desert Control has already proven this in several validation programs by independent research organizations in the UAE. However, this project aims to expand this further and build a platform for accelerated scalability through a powerful partnership.The initial joint project between the parties will enable sustainable agriculture in the UAE desert environment and reduce the amount of water required to maintain and cultivate trees, forests, and natural landscapes. Further, it aims to enable sustainable reforestation alongside elevating national food security.Based upon the successful development of this initiative, the parties wish to commit to accelerating industrialization and mass-scale deployment of Desert Control's LNC in the UAE and potentially for the wider MENA region.For more information, please contact:Ole Kristian Sivertsen, Chief Executive OfficerEmail: oks@desertcontrol.com Tel: NO +47 957 77 777Tel: UAE +971 52 521 7049About Desert Control ASAgriculture and food production consume more than 70% of all available freshwater. When topsoil degrades, water consumption increases further as it permeates through sandy soils like a sieve. Simultaneously, population growth drives the need for more food over the next 40 years than was produced in the last 500 years, putting even more pressure on scarce resources such as water. This is the problem Desert Control is determined to solve. There are tremendous growth opportunities in a market that is growing rapidly. Annually, 12 million hectares of fertile land perish to desertification.Desert Control is a climate technology company specialized in reclaiming degraded soil and turning desert sand into fertile soil. The patented product LNC (Liquid Natural Clay) is a liquid clay compound that enables sand and degraded soil to retain water and nutrients. LNC thus increases crop yields, while consumption of water and fertilizer decreases by up to 50%.About Mawarid Investment Holding L.L.CMawarid Investment Holding L.L.C is a reputable holding company that has wide experience, through its subsidiaries, in many diversified domains including but not limited to Agricultural, Industrial, Services, Hospitality and other related business in the United Arab of Emirates and in the region.Furthermore, Mawarid is specialized in identifying, creating, and managing services in accordance with the highest international standards. Within its current portfolio of diversified group of companies, Mawarid has certain subsidiaries which core business are of an agricultural nature, including Barari Natural Resources, Mawarid Services and Mawarid Nurseries, thus it is worth to mention that Mawarid, through its subsidiaries, is one of the leaders in landscaping field as well as the conservation with management of 438 forest and reservations in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi covering over 200,000 Hectares comprising of 13 million forestry trees and 400,000 date palm trees.It worth mentioning that MHI employees over 11,000 personnel working within different industries across the UAE and outside.Important Notice:This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.This stock exchange announcement was published by Erling Rasmussen, Chief Financial Officer of Desert Control AS on 8 June 2021 at 2000 CEST.Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "strategy," "intends," "estimate," "will," "may," "continue," "should" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond their control. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in public sector investment levels, changes in the general economic, political and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, changes in the Company's ability to engage in commercially acceptable acquisitions and strategic investments, and changes in laws and regulation and the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not make any guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this announcement are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this announcement to reflect subsequent events. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this announcement.The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Except as required by applicable laws and regulations, the Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm, or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this announcement. Contact Information Desert Control

Ole Kristian Sivertsen

+ 479-577-7777



www.desertcontrol.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Desert Control Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend