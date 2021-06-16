Press Releases Tama Girard Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Tama Girard: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Tama Girard Takes a Hiatus and Goes Back to Small Town Roots

After a flurry of singles and collaborations, Tama Girard seemed to step back from the music industry.





That was the year the world got a first glance of Tama Girard on the National stage. A seemingly unknown singer/songwriter from Rhode Island. Completely baffled, fans of Girard's collaborators wanted to see, not only "who" deserved this sword on the shoulder and knighthood, but "what" Girard had done in the past, to validate and authenticate his seat at the Knight's roundtable. And that's when things started to get interesting. Girard's accolades, although impressive, weren't as easily obtainable or exposed as many would've thought. As in, a person would have to "do some digging" to find his library and catalog of musical works. If Girard's previous work and accomplishments were more "behind the scenes" and simply swept under the rug by design? Inquirers would never know, but it certainly seems that way to them.



But one thing avid music connoisseurs do know, is that they were intrigued with what he did, and how he did it. And that's not too hard to understand, looking through his guests' prestigious musical appearances on his musical releases. Girard, without any record labels, without big budgets, and without going through the regular chain of command or ladder climbing. Actually, there was no chain of command. Girard, on his own went straight to the top, and was able to sign deals with top retail execs from Walmart, Target and Best Buy - all as an independent artist and without major label backing. So with fans preparing for more to come, after conquering some major and groundbreaking hurdles, fans expected to hear more from this industry dominator consistently. Well, that didn't happen.



After seemingly performing a metaphoric "smash and grab" in the music industry, Tama Girard simply vanished. And not in the actual literary sense, but meaning he certainly vanished from the public eye, and world of music writing and film scoring. But, after a little digging? He was found playing acoustic guitar with long time friend David Carnevale, and performing at a local waterfront restaurant and music venue, in the small State of Rhode Island, where Girard is from, called "Chelo's on the Water." The venue's management stated that Girard doesn't perform any of his original music at these local shows, and that Girard and his friends use these shows as outlets to spend time and have fun with friends, family and the very close knit community of Rhode Island. But Girard did say this in a recent statement to Nue Angecy, Girard said, "I'm looking forward to writing and recording more music in the very near future. But for now, I'm just enjoying time performing with my childhood friends, reconnecting lost relationships, and enjoying my family, after such a tumultuous year." Tama Girard did did mention that he will release his multi-year production record in the making, in late 2021. New York, NY, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In 2015, the world was introduced to a newcomer who was relatively unknown, but was brought immediately into the company of Grammy nominated and Grammy winning heavyweights, and their collaborations with each other seemed to come out of nowhere, without primp or warning.That was the year the world got a first glance of Tama Girard on the National stage. A seemingly unknown singer/songwriter from Rhode Island. Completely baffled, fans of Girard's collaborators wanted to see, not only "who" deserved this sword on the shoulder and knighthood, but "what" Girard had done in the past, to validate and authenticate his seat at the Knight's roundtable. And that's when things started to get interesting. Girard's accolades, although impressive, weren't as easily obtainable or exposed as many would've thought. As in, a person would have to "do some digging" to find his library and catalog of musical works. If Girard's previous work and accomplishments were more "behind the scenes" and simply swept under the rug by design? Inquirers would never know, but it certainly seems that way to them.But one thing avid music connoisseurs do know, is that they were intrigued with what he did, and how he did it. And that's not too hard to understand, looking through his guests' prestigious musical appearances on his musical releases. Girard, without any record labels, without big budgets, and without going through the regular chain of command or ladder climbing. Actually, there was no chain of command. Girard, on his own went straight to the top, and was able to sign deals with top retail execs from Walmart, Target and Best Buy - all as an independent artist and without major label backing. So with fans preparing for more to come, after conquering some major and groundbreaking hurdles, fans expected to hear more from this industry dominator consistently. Well, that didn't happen.After seemingly performing a metaphoric "smash and grab" in the music industry, Tama Girard simply vanished. And not in the actual literary sense, but meaning he certainly vanished from the public eye, and world of music writing and film scoring. But, after a little digging? He was found playing acoustic guitar with long time friend David Carnevale, and performing at a local waterfront restaurant and music venue, in the small State of Rhode Island, where Girard is from, called "Chelo's on the Water." The venue's management stated that Girard doesn't perform any of his original music at these local shows, and that Girard and his friends use these shows as outlets to spend time and have fun with friends, family and the very close knit community of Rhode Island. But Girard did say this in a recent statement to Nue Angecy, Girard said, "I'm looking forward to writing and recording more music in the very near future. But for now, I'm just enjoying time performing with my childhood friends, reconnecting lost relationships, and enjoying my family, after such a tumultuous year." Tama Girard did did mention that he will release his multi-year production record in the making, in late 2021. Contact Information Nue Agency Publishing

Mark Jermaine

646-434-1122





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tama Girard