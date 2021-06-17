Avionté Launches Software Integration with Timerack

Press Releases Avionte Staffing Software Press Release Share Blog

Timerack alleviates stress with time and attendance automation and comprehensive reporting with software, time clocks, a mobile app with geofencing, and an HR module. By ensuring employees are paid accurately and can easily request time off, Timerack helps employers maximize their return on employee investment (ROEI). Timerack is an ideal, cost-effective and cloud-based time & attendance solution for businesses that handle hundreds of employees per location. Timerack automatic alerts and features lower theft, decrease your risk of fines and lawsuits for non-compliance, and are specifically designed to help you reduce overtime by 20% or more so you can manage your business better. For more information, visit www.timerack.com; or call 951-284-1500 or email at Saint Paul, MN, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Avionté, an industry leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has launched a new partnership with Timerack. Timerack is a time management solution with full functionality for staffing firms. Timerack will join Avionté+, Avionté’s existing network of over 60 certified integration partners that enables clients to build a scalable, secure, and integrated tech stack. Timerack delivers a variety of time-capture options, that include web, mobile, terminals and kiosks, to meet the unique needs and challenges of staffing firms. Specifically, their solution provides alerts for missing punches, clock times, lunch and break exceptions, and overtime rules. Their policy driven system insures staffing firms apply rules consistently, and helps firms manage constant compliance updates and changes. Timerack also features flexible reporting and excellent customer service and support.The future Avionté and Timerack integration will allow employee and placement data to automatically feed from Avionté to Timerack for time capture. Once approved in Timerack, the hours worked can be brought into Avionté for payroll using the standard integration, eliminating dual entry and potential errors. This integrated process improves accuracy and efficiency for staffing firms to pay employees faster and eliminate complicated payroll issues.“Timerack is a technology to watch, because they have the staffing industry and their needs down to a science,” says Scott Poeschl, Vice President of Partnerships for Avionté. “Pairing this leading-edge technology with their depth in customer service already has our mutual customers excited. Now, our entire client base can start maximizing their productivity with Avionté and Timerack.”More information about Timerack and other Avionté partners can be found on the Avionté+ website About AviontéAvionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity that includes powerful ATS, Payroll and billing solutions and a paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry. For more information, visit www.Avionté.com About TimerackTimerack alleviates stress with time and attendance automation and comprehensive reporting with software, time clocks, a mobile app with geofencing, and an HR module. By ensuring employees are paid accurately and can easily request time off, Timerack helps employers maximize their return on employee investment (ROEI). Timerack is an ideal, cost-effective and cloud-based time & attendance solution for businesses that handle hundreds of employees per location. Timerack automatic alerts and features lower theft, decrease your risk of fines and lawsuits for non-compliance, and are specifically designed to help you reduce overtime by 20% or more so you can manage your business better. For more information, visit www.timerack.com; or call 951-284-1500 or email at info@timerack.com Contact Information Avionté Staffing Software

Brenda Long

651-556-2121



www.avionte.com



