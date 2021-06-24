GBKSOFT Outlines Latest Trends of Flutter Development

Flutter, an SDK released by Google in 2017, has become a new trend for native app development over the last few years. It attracts developers, because it's simple to learn, has great documentation and ongoing Google support, and provides a convenient widget system and easy cross-platform development.





Trend #1: Mobile Commerce Applications

Flutter became a preferred technology for creating mCommerce applications, and there is no surprise as Flutter decreases the time for mobile development and allows building one app suitable for both IOS and android.



One of the most well-known examples of Flutter mCommerce is Xianyu, a C2C app from Alibaba, targeted at Chinese audiences. The app has more than 10 million downloads, and the team reports that using Flutter improved their R&D efficiency.



Trend #2: Flutter for Web Development

In March 2021, the second version of Flutter was released with a significant update - official support for the web applications. So now it’s possible to apply all the advantages of Flutter to web apps.



Flutter creators focused on improving its performance on the web and implemented CanvasKit renderer. It’s still a work in progress, but thanks to Google support, it’s safe to assume that Flutter will be further tailored for web development.



Trend #3: Add Flutter to Your App

If a mobile app is already created with another language, it is still possible to add some features written on Flutter and expand the scope of your application. It may be beneficial as Flutter allows enriching UI of any app and quicker delivery than other frameworks or SDKs.



