A New Book from Oaklea Purports to Explain the Origins of the Universe and Life

Fifty years ago, a group in England met biweekly at a medium’s home to listen to extraterrestrials speak through him. Over a three-year period, the entities explained how our universe came to be, who and what we humans are, and the probable future of humanity. James King was in that group, recorded the sessions, and transcribed and edited them for clarity. He believes the world is now ready for what was said and shares it in a new book entitled, “The Story of Us.”





The publisher of The Oaklea Press, Stephen Hawley Martin, said, “After James King read my book, ‘Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die,’ he contacted me because he sensed I would be a kindred spirit with whom he could share ideas and knowledge that the majority of people alive today might dismiss as fantasy thinking. My book set forth information that he knew to be true, and he had additional knowledge he wanted to share.”



Martin went on to say that more than fifty years ago, Jim’s first wife became seriously ill and lapsed into a coma. His wife’s doctor told him she was going to die - that there was no hope. Desperate, he turned to a spiritual healer, and miraculously, his wife recovered fully. King decided that was either a coincidence, or that there was something to what he thought of then as “spiritual stuff.” So he and his wife joined a group that gathered every two weeks for three hours at the home of a medium to listen to entities explain how our universe came to be and much, much more. Now 87 years old and in declining health, he has decided that the world is ready, and that the time has come to share the information beyond a small circle of like-minded individuals.



Martin said, “I interviewed James King on Zoom and posted the interview on YouTube. Anyone who thinks he may be some sort of crackpot or charlatan should go to YouTube and put these words in the search bar: ‘for spiritual seekers - answers to the big questions.’ The video should come up at the top. They can watch the interview and decide for themselves what to think.”



According to Martin, James Kings’ book is his gift to the world in that he has refused to take any money or other form of compensation that may be generated by sales of it.



For book reviewers and members of the press, a PDF of the entire book, "The Story of Us," has been attached to this release. If no longer available, request a copy through The Oaklea Press website.



