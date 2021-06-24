PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
PixelPlex Has Updated Information About Their Artificial Intelligence Development Services


PixelPlex has updated information about how the company provides cutting-edge AI tools to help clients gain more insights into customer behavior and boost their revenue generation by up to 45%.

New York, NY, June 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PixelPlex has updated the information on their website regarding their Artificial Intelligent Development Services. If you have a server full of data and collect user data and are on the lookout for the better way to use it, look into AI capabilities. PixelPlex develops innovative AI tools that help you translate big data or disparate digital assets into business growth triggers.

PixelPlex is an artificial intelligence development company that can develop any solution that you conjure up in your imagination.

They can help you capitalize your existing data to find more insights through customer behavior analysis, help cut down on costs through enterprise workflow automation, prevent expensive updates via process anomaly detection, or help you find actionable intelligence through digital asset filtering.

AI and automation are playing a significant role via automation and leveraging the data that you already have. Be it, predictive algorithms and analytics to help you with diagnosis, prediction, and tracking of assets, or chatbots and smart assistants to cut down on your cost of customer engagement and order fulfillment.

PixelPlex can help you with a wide array of solutions that impact your bottom line by as much as 45%.

PixelPlex's expertise bridges several verticals and industries; It ranges from Health Care, Commerce, FinTech, Manufacturing, Logistics, Media, and Public Safety to provide you with highly effective machine-based solutions that neither need lunch breaks nor vacation days.

All those functions that previously required human-to-machine interactions and were prone to errors, mistakes, and failures can be trained, tested, and automated through AI. Anything from image and video processing, voice and face recognition, multi-language live translators, motion tracking and investigation, and biometric authorization can be handled by intelligent AI solutions developed by PixelPlex.

About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is an AI solutions provider that can formulate custom-made solutions that directly impact and improve your bottom line through business process streamlining and automation.
Contact Information
PixelPlex
Alexei Dulub
+1-646-490-0772
Contact
https://pixelplex.io

