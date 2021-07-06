WCA & ICE Present "Learn About Exim Bank & How They Can Help"

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

EXIM can also assist brokers, lenders, international buyers, trade and city partners, media, and current customers.



This important ICE Breaker will focus on EXIM services and how SME's can and have utilized them for export success and will be led by Ursula Wegrzynowicz from EXIM Bank and Paul Jarzombek with LR International.



Attend the July 15 ICE Breaker and invite others who want to know more.



There is no cost for any representatives from ICE Member Companies to attend this session. Non-members are asked to pay $55 to help with meeting set-up costs. Be sure to make this meeting notice available to others in your company who will benefit and kindly let your peers know about valuable ICE Group Membership benefits and networking opportunities.



Register for the July 15 ICE Breaker



