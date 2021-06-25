Press Releases CCS Facility Services Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CCS Facility Services: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: CCS Facility Services Announces Participation in WELL AP Program

CCS Facility Services Invests in WELL AP Credentialing to Support Customer Building Wellness Efforts





“Our team is proud of Don’s accomplishment of achieving WELL AP accreditation,” says Troy Coker, CCS Facility Services president and CEO. "The health and wellness of the people in the buildings we service is incredibly important to CCS. We are please to have Don’s level of expertise around wellness as it allows CCS another avenue to assist customers in their wellness goals.”



WELL Accredited Professionals have demonstrated proficiency in the field of design, health, and wellness in the built environment through the WELL AP exam. The exam is based on the expertise of leading industry practitioners, researchers and physicians, and was developed using GBCI’s rigorous test development best practices. It is designed to test a candidate’s knowledge and proficiency in building wellness and the principles, practices and applications of the WELL Building Standard.



About CCS Facility Services

CCS Facility Services is an integrated facilities provider, delivering expert commercial janitorial and building maintenance services to customers across the country across multiple industries. We are guided by an intrinsic desire to deliver clean and healthy workplaces for our customers and to provide opportunities for growth and professional advancement for our teammates. We are a company built to serve.



About the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™)

The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to improve human health and wellbeing through the built environment. IWBI administers the WELL Building Standard® (WELL) – a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of buildings that impact the health and wellbeing of the people who live, work, and learn in them. Denver, CO, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CCS Facility Services is proud to share its continued commitment to human health and wellness in buildings through investment in the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)’s WELL Accredited Professional™ (WELL AP™) accreditation program. Don Buffoni, CCS Facility Services’ procurement and sustainability expert, has become the company’s first WELL AP™.“Our team is proud of Don’s accomplishment of achieving WELL AP accreditation,” says Troy Coker, CCS Facility Services president and CEO. "The health and wellness of the people in the buildings we service is incredibly important to CCS. We are please to have Don’s level of expertise around wellness as it allows CCS another avenue to assist customers in their wellness goals.”WELL Accredited Professionals have demonstrated proficiency in the field of design, health, and wellness in the built environment through the WELL AP exam. The exam is based on the expertise of leading industry practitioners, researchers and physicians, and was developed using GBCI’s rigorous test development best practices. It is designed to test a candidate’s knowledge and proficiency in building wellness and the principles, practices and applications of the WELL Building Standard.About CCS Facility ServicesCCS Facility Services is an integrated facilities provider, delivering expert commercial janitorial and building maintenance services to customers across the country across multiple industries. We are guided by an intrinsic desire to deliver clean and healthy workplaces for our customers and to provide opportunities for growth and professional advancement for our teammates. We are a company built to serve. ccsbts.com About the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™)The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to improve human health and wellbeing through the built environment. IWBI administers the WELL Building Standard® (WELL) – a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of buildings that impact the health and wellbeing of the people who live, work, and learn in them. Contact Information CCS Facility Services

Julie Hogan

303-204-3072



ccsbts.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CCS Facility Services