PayPerHead Set to Begin New Pricing Until Super Bowl Promo

The National Football League has added an extra game this season, pushing both the playoffs and the 2022 Super Bowl forward by a week. First scheduled for February 6, 2022, Super Bowl LVI now happens on February 13.



Per a University of Villanova study,



The study also stated that 34% of American adults planned on making NFL wagers through an online sportsbook. The study estimates total non-recorded sports betting revenue at $70 billion per year.



PayPerHead product manager Nate Johnson said internal research is in line with the Villanova study. “The study said 69% of core sports bettors are male while most are between the ages of 23 through 34. Our agents have told me their players love the NFL and, yes, most are male and fit into the study’s age demographic.”



When asked why such a long promotion, Johnson said that wasn’t the plan. “Heading into 2021, we thought we might revert to our normal promotion schedule. We offered agents the $3 per head until Super Bowl promo in 2020 to help bookie software agents get by during the pandemic. It was such a success in 2020, though, that we decided to run it again this year.”



Johnson said the company has an advantage in the industry due to its proprietary software. "We use our software, which means we can integrate with third-party platforms much easier than other organizations.”



“Also, we only provide software. We don’t double as a sportsbook, which means bookie agents mustn’t worry about us stealing their players,” he said.



Johnson added that PayPerHead doesn’t hold back during their promotions even if it lasts for more than half a year. "When agents sign-up for the $3 per head until Super Bowl Promo, they can offer all add-on platforms, including Premium Props, the Premium Gaming platform with 3D options, and Live+. They can also use the Agent Payment Solution where they and players can deposit online into their accounts.”



"We want to develop long-lasting relationships. We've been around since 1997. So we know what it takes to run a successful, individually owned, online sportsbook. All we care about is helping bookies make money and run successful sportsbook companies,” Johnson said.



About PayPerHead:

Founded in 1997,



For more information, visit https://payperhead.com or contact:

sales@247servicenow.com

Richard Carson

1-800-605-4767



https://payperhead.com



