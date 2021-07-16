Lyrico Press Publishes "Days of Empty Travel" - a Poetic Exploration of Life During a Global Pandemic

The struggle to connect with others has been all too familiar during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Days of Empty Travel," published by Lyrico Press is structured as 35 poetic entries into a weekly journal inspired by sparks of awakenings from news, remote interactions, soothing words of loved ones and remnants of engagement with like-minded thinkers.