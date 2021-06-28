Long Island Residents Can Start Rehab at Sunrise Detox Right Now

Sunrise Detox opens its 9th location in Brentwood on June 23, adding to their family of detox and other treatment facilities throughout NJ, NY, FL, GA, MA. Sunrise provides medical detox for those suffering from physically addictive drugs and alcohol.





With over 17 years of experience in five states, Sunrise Detox provides an inpatient medical detox to those suffering from addiction to illicit substances, alcohol, and prescription medications. Trained clinicians treat clients with crisis intervention in varying stages of addiction and mental health. Sunrise believes everyone deserves an opportunity to receive treatment in a safe, comfortable and supportive environment.



With 20 beds, 18 semi-private, and two executive suites, you have the comforts of home in a fully staffed medical detox. The center is a 14,000 square foot, state-of-the-art treatment facility. Sunrise Detox provides daily cleaning services, an in-house chef, and plenty of space to lounge when you’re not in one of the several groups taking place that day.



Sunrise Detox designed their program and detox protocols to aid clients into long-term sobriety and stability in their daily living. They do that through assessing the patient thoroughly and careful aftercare planning.



If you have questions or have a loved one in need, please call. An admission coordinator is available 24/7, with transportation available per request.



