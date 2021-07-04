HatnPatch: New Partnership Announcement & Prize Entry

Rules: One entry per person/E-mail address. Current contest ends September 15, 2021. Visit www.HatnPatch.com. Jacksonville, NC, July 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- 1. New Partnership. HatnPatch.com, a leading online provider of military hats, patches, pins, decals, T-shirts and more since 2005, has a new business partner.Beginning June 1st, 2021, the business owners include a 20-year retired Marine (Rod) and his wife (Bonnie) - keeping it 100% veteran family-owned and operated."HatnPatch is looking for even stronger connections to its customers, and we’re hoping to get them excited with our newest contest," business owner Rod Truitt stated.2. Contest/Entry. To enter, send name and best e-mail address to bonnie@hatnpatch.com.Customer or guest entries will be added to the list of possible winners.HatnPatch encourages customers to express themselves with wearables; and is grateful for the support of their small business.Rules: One entry per person/E-mail address. Current contest ends September 15, 2021. Visit www.HatnPatch.com.