HatnPatch: New Partnership Announcement & Prize Entry


HatnPatch, a leading online provider of military hats, patches, pins, decals, T-shirts and more since 2005, has a new business partner. Celebrates with contest.

Jacksonville, NC, July 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 1. New Partnership. HatnPatch.com, a leading online provider of military hats, patches, pins, decals, T-shirts and more since 2005, has a new business partner.

Beginning June 1st, 2021, the business owners include a 20-year retired Marine (Rod) and his wife (Bonnie) - keeping it 100% veteran family-owned and operated.

"HatnPatch is looking for even stronger connections to its customers, and we’re hoping to get them excited with our newest contest," business owner Rod Truitt stated.

2. Contest/Entry. To enter, send name and best e-mail address to bonnie@hatnpatch.com.

Customer or guest entries will be added to the list of possible winners.

HatnPatch encourages customers to express themselves with wearables; and is grateful for the support of their small business.

Rules: One entry per person/E-mail address. Current contest ends September 15, 2021. Visit www.HatnPatch.com.
Contact Information
HatnPatch
Bonnie M Truitt
508-395-1066
Contact
www.HatnPatch.com

