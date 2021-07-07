HitPath Hires New VP of Sales

Press Releases Webapps LLC Press Release Share Blog

HitPath is looking forward to having Shaun drive sales and business development. Cultivating existing relationships and helping clients grow their business by leveraging the full potential of HitPath via the CrossPub(TM) tool is one of Shaun’s first goals as he gets to know his new client base.



About Shaun:

A ten-year veteran of the affiliate marketing industry. He has achieved success in almost every facet of performance marketing. Shaun has experience managing affiliates and advertisers for a few significant networks in the space. He has worked with a successful advertiser on managing their affiliate programs and helping bring new products to market. Shaun has also spent a couple of years as an affiliate running traffic across various platforms. He was awarded an AFFY Award in Las Vegas in 2019 for excellence in affiliate marketing.



Shaun lives by the quote, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.” A born salesman, Shaun had a rich and diverse career in corporate sales before starting in affiliate marketing. He is a genuine people person and has a heart for helping people. He believes every problem has a solution, and he is willing to do what it takes to find the answer. Shaun is a foodie through and through. When the pandemic started, Shaun started a Facebook group for home chefs that quickly shot up to almost ten thousand members and got featured on NPR. His ability to unite people and form new friendships over something as simple as food speaks to his easy-going, compassionate nature.



Shaun is coming to HitPath intending to oversee years of growth and success! He is excited to put his unique ability to build value and his understanding of the importance of an amazing customer experience to work for the fantastic team here at HitPath.



About

Started in 2005 by Webapps LLC, HitPath software remains a leader in the performance marketing (also known as affiliate marketing) and data tracking software industry. Spurred by the industry’s demand for better solutions in tracking, reliability and customer support, HitPath has relentlessly forged the way in creating a better experience for online marketers.



HitPath is fanatically dedicated to quality customer service. We deliver accurate and reliable solutions for clients, suppliers and partner vendors in a flexible and scalable platform.



HitPath's employees vigorously uphold our mission statement for every assignment. Customers have spoken loudly, and their support of HitPath's commitment has enabled it to broaden and accelerate the growth of its customer base nationally and internationally. With a staff sharing and embracing the corporate vision, HitPath is headed for greater success.



Breaking the Mold - Integrity in business is a number one priority. It’s a matter of professional and personal pride, and this really shows in everything we do for, or on behalf of, the clients. HitPath is a 100% Technology Solution Provider to the performance marketing industry (S.A.A.S model, or Software as a Service). This means that as a true solution provider, licensing the platform is the only focus, and is therefore centered on the privacy, security and all-round best business interests of the clients, their growth and continued success.



Barbara Hernandez

504-333-6627



https://hitpath.com



