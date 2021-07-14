Patricia A. DeMarco Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Beachwood, NJ, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Patricia A. DeMarco of Beachwood, New Jersey has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.
About Patricia A. DeMarco
Patricia DeMarco is the Owner and Broker at Bay Coast Realty, a real estate agency located in Ocean County, New Jersey that helps sellers and buyers, and manages real estate. With over 40 years experience, Pat oversees the operations and management of the agency. She is responsible for overseeing the agents, closings, and training. She works with buyers and sellers and also manages vacation homes and rentals. As an agent who knows this area inside and out, Patricia brings a wealth of knowledge and 38 years of paralegal experience to all her clients. She understands the local communities, current market conditions, and more. She strives to make your real estate experience an exceptional one.
Pat attended Ocean County College and has also been a paralegal and has worked with attorneys for 38 years as a title closing specialist. She served as a paralegal specializing in closing title properties for many attorneys in her area. She has extensive background in real estate law, title and closings. She also previously served as a title secretary at Lafayette General Title Agency.
Pat is affiliated with the Monmouth Ocean Regional MLS and is a member of the Quarter Century Club of New Jersey Association of Realtors. She has been on the Advisory Board of the John DeMarco Scholarship Foundation for over 15 years. She is owner/operator of “Specialized Legal Services” which allows attorney to contact her for her title closing assistance. In her spare time, she enjoys her grandchildren, spending time with her great grandchildren, is a high school wrestling enthusiast and a “short sale” and “foreclosure” specialist in her area.
Pat states, “Whether buying or selling a home, I can guide you through the process from beginning to end. My goal is to make it as easy as possible for my clients to transition to their new lives. Contact me to set up a time to discuss your specific real estate needs."
For further information, contact www.baycoastrealty.net.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
