Timothy J. Strosnider Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Albuquerque, NM, July 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Timothy J. Strosnider of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the fields of agriculture, consulting and community planning.
About Timothy J. Strosnider
Timothy Strosnider is the president and CEO of Platinum Star IP Partners which provides consulting services targeting environmental management and agriculture in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Platinum Star IP Partners is applying the latest patent pending technologies to improve our climate and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. PSIPP assists the farming, ranching, manufacturing, transportation, extraction, waste management and reclamation industries with the creation and acquisition of cost effective and verifiable carbon offsets. PSIPP verifies the farmer's inputs allowing for certified carbon credits. With over 25 years’ experience in farming, Mr. Strosnider helps farmers use less nitrogen fertilizer and allowing for a carbon credit opportunity through a more organic approach.
Mr. Strosnider is also the president and CEO of The Strosnider Company. They specialize in developing planned residential communities and building homes in the greater Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico area. The company was formed by Timothy and his late father Lloyd. Since 1983, The Strosnider Company has built over 450+ homes and developed 18+ communities within his native state. In addition, Timothy is the partner and managing member of Enchantment Organics since 2012, a past partner and private investigator at Platinum Investigations, and a partner at Horsemen’s Feed and Supply since 1997. Previously, he served as reserve police officer with the Albuquerque Police Department for seven years. Also, he was a past Board Member at Goodwill of New Mexico.
Born June 19, 1957 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Timothy attended the University of New Mexico for Business Administration and Management. In his spare time, he enjoys family activities, sports recreation and woodworking.
For further information, contact www.psipp.com and http://strosniderco.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Timothy J. Strosnider
Timothy Strosnider is the president and CEO of Platinum Star IP Partners which provides consulting services targeting environmental management and agriculture in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Platinum Star IP Partners is applying the latest patent pending technologies to improve our climate and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. PSIPP assists the farming, ranching, manufacturing, transportation, extraction, waste management and reclamation industries with the creation and acquisition of cost effective and verifiable carbon offsets. PSIPP verifies the farmer's inputs allowing for certified carbon credits. With over 25 years’ experience in farming, Mr. Strosnider helps farmers use less nitrogen fertilizer and allowing for a carbon credit opportunity through a more organic approach.
Mr. Strosnider is also the president and CEO of The Strosnider Company. They specialize in developing planned residential communities and building homes in the greater Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico area. The company was formed by Timothy and his late father Lloyd. Since 1983, The Strosnider Company has built over 450+ homes and developed 18+ communities within his native state. In addition, Timothy is the partner and managing member of Enchantment Organics since 2012, a past partner and private investigator at Platinum Investigations, and a partner at Horsemen’s Feed and Supply since 1997. Previously, he served as reserve police officer with the Albuquerque Police Department for seven years. Also, he was a past Board Member at Goodwill of New Mexico.
Born June 19, 1957 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Timothy attended the University of New Mexico for Business Administration and Management. In his spare time, he enjoys family activities, sports recreation and woodworking.
For further information, contact www.psipp.com and http://strosniderco.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories