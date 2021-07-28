Dorothy Marie Cockey Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Monkton, MD, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy Marie Cockey of Monkton, Maryland has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and herbology.
About Dorothy Marie Cockey
Dorothy Marie Cockey was the administrator at Chestnut-Ridge Grace Preschool. In that capacity, she upgraded the curriculum to include Music and Physical Education, and she provided instructional support for her teachers. Ms. Cockey also taught second grade where she developed and implemented a primary science program for at-risk students. Later she was an administrator and focused on grades Pre-K through grade 5. She provided staff development to the teachers to enable them to implement Baltimore County’s outstanding curriculum effectively. Her work also engaged senior citizens to work with individual students on their needs in reading.
After Dorothy retired from the BCPS system, she became involved with herbs. She wrote a book entitled, “Herbs Are Easy” which presents information on growing, harvesting, and using herbs. Finally, Dorothy started an herb club entitled, “Herb People of Baltimore County” on the social network called Nextdoor.com. She now has over 250 members in the club which shares herb information to people in Baltimore County and Harford County in Maryland and members of Facebook. Her work is thorough, creative, and applies new successful ideas. Dorothy focuses on every student and implements strategies that are highly successful and excite and motivate her students. She has lovingly provided education to all age groups throughout her career.
Born August 4, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, Dorothy obtained a M.A. in Education from Towson University in 1972. In her retirement, she enjoys writing and gardening.
"Surround yourself with smart people.” - Dorothy Marie Cockey
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Dorothy Marie Cockey
Dorothy Marie Cockey was the administrator at Chestnut-Ridge Grace Preschool. In that capacity, she upgraded the curriculum to include Music and Physical Education, and she provided instructional support for her teachers. Ms. Cockey also taught second grade where she developed and implemented a primary science program for at-risk students. Later she was an administrator and focused on grades Pre-K through grade 5. She provided staff development to the teachers to enable them to implement Baltimore County’s outstanding curriculum effectively. Her work also engaged senior citizens to work with individual students on their needs in reading.
After Dorothy retired from the BCPS system, she became involved with herbs. She wrote a book entitled, “Herbs Are Easy” which presents information on growing, harvesting, and using herbs. Finally, Dorothy started an herb club entitled, “Herb People of Baltimore County” on the social network called Nextdoor.com. She now has over 250 members in the club which shares herb information to people in Baltimore County and Harford County in Maryland and members of Facebook. Her work is thorough, creative, and applies new successful ideas. Dorothy focuses on every student and implements strategies that are highly successful and excite and motivate her students. She has lovingly provided education to all age groups throughout her career.
Born August 4, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, Dorothy obtained a M.A. in Education from Towson University in 1972. In her retirement, she enjoys writing and gardening.
"Surround yourself with smart people.” - Dorothy Marie Cockey
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories