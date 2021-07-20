The Hottest Hip Hop Line Up of the Year Hits Aretha Franklin Amphitheater as "Detroit Summer Fest"
Detroit based Boss Ladies of Detroit launches it's concert promotions division with the Detroit Summer Fest.
Detroit, MI, July 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Detroit based media conglomerate Boss Ladies of Detroit will present the hottest concert of the summer entitled, The Detroit Summer Fest at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. "The line-up is fire and promises to bring out the masses," says Ms. Williams-Jones of Boss Ladies of Detroit.
The multi-headliner musical line-up includes some of the hottest acts in Hip Hop including Detroit’s own Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, G Herbo, Asian Doll, Mooski, Fredo Bang, Peezy, Carla Rae the Ceo, Janky Los along with DJ/radio personality favorite DJBJ commandeering the one’s and two’s. The musical takeover happens Friday, August 13, 2021, doors open at 7pm.
"We are ecstatic to bring the city of Detroit a line-up of their favorite artists as our city continues to celebrate returning to our citywide events and promotions," says Ayanna Williams-Jones, CEO of Boss Ladies of Detroit.
The Detroit Summer Fest leads the pack of promotions coming from Boss Ladies of Detroit. The company, conceptually branded toward the interests of empowering women, will steadily produce unique events yielding a bond with this thriving media hub and the city of Detroit.
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster or the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre box office for general admission and VIP accommodations.
For Detroit Summer Fest Sponsorship Partnerships: Contact Ayanna Williams-Jones @ (313) 727-9328.
Press Credential Requests: Press can request credentials to cover The Detroit Summer Fest by no later than July 20, 2021. A request for an official Detroit Summer Fest "Press Credential Request'' form must be submitted for press coverage consideration. You can request a press credential form and submission procedures by emailing detroitsummerfest2021@gmail.com. For press inquiries and credential request questions, please contact Ava Medina of Medina Media Creativ @ (404) 369-0750 or avamedina@medinamediacreativ.com.
#detroitsummerfest #bossladiesofdetroit #Summerfest2021
Boss Ladies of Detroit is a growing Detroit based media company which presents an umbrella for their businesses including Pedicure & Shoes 2 Go, real estate and financial investments, a publishing house, podcast production and more. Currently, the CEO Ayanna Williams-Jones is enjoying the release of her novel Detroit Madam.
The multi-headliner musical line-up includes some of the hottest acts in Hip Hop including Detroit’s own Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, G Herbo, Asian Doll, Mooski, Fredo Bang, Peezy, Carla Rae the Ceo, Janky Los along with DJ/radio personality favorite DJBJ commandeering the one’s and two’s. The musical takeover happens Friday, August 13, 2021, doors open at 7pm.
"We are ecstatic to bring the city of Detroit a line-up of their favorite artists as our city continues to celebrate returning to our citywide events and promotions," says Ayanna Williams-Jones, CEO of Boss Ladies of Detroit.
The Detroit Summer Fest leads the pack of promotions coming from Boss Ladies of Detroit. The company, conceptually branded toward the interests of empowering women, will steadily produce unique events yielding a bond with this thriving media hub and the city of Detroit.
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster or the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre box office for general admission and VIP accommodations.
For Detroit Summer Fest Sponsorship Partnerships: Contact Ayanna Williams-Jones @ (313) 727-9328.
Press Credential Requests: Press can request credentials to cover The Detroit Summer Fest by no later than July 20, 2021. A request for an official Detroit Summer Fest "Press Credential Request'' form must be submitted for press coverage consideration. You can request a press credential form and submission procedures by emailing detroitsummerfest2021@gmail.com. For press inquiries and credential request questions, please contact Ava Medina of Medina Media Creativ @ (404) 369-0750 or avamedina@medinamediacreativ.com.
#detroitsummerfest #bossladiesofdetroit #Summerfest2021
Boss Ladies of Detroit is a growing Detroit based media company which presents an umbrella for their businesses including Pedicure & Shoes 2 Go, real estate and financial investments, a publishing house, podcast production and more. Currently, the CEO Ayanna Williams-Jones is enjoying the release of her novel Detroit Madam.
Contact
Medina Media CreativContact
Ava Medina
(404) 369-0750
www.medinamediacreativ.com
Ava Medina
(404) 369-0750
www.medinamediacreativ.com
Categories