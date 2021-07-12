Sally Kirkland in New Orleans to Star in "The Walk"
West Hollywood, CA, July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner actress Sally Kirkland is in New Orleans shooting "The Walk." The racially charged drama also stars Malcolm McDowell, Katie Douglas, Lovie Simone, Anastasiya Mitrunen, Maggie Wagner, Jim Gleason and Jay Huguley.
Directed and written by filmmaker Daniel Adams (the Lightkeepers) and produced by Michael Mailer. The drama takes place in Boston during 1974 when school integration was a hotbed issue. The film wraps on July 12.
Directed and written by filmmaker Daniel Adams (the Lightkeepers) and produced by Michael Mailer. The drama takes place in Boston during 1974 when school integration was a hotbed issue. The film wraps on July 12.
Contact
Sally KirklandContact
323-650-4900
www.SallyKirkland.com
Sally's Asst. Maggie 213-324-8086
323-650-4900
www.SallyKirkland.com
Sally's Asst. Maggie 213-324-8086
Categories