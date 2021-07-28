Anil Uzun Announces New Book: "Essential Guide to Responsible & Ethical Travel"
Anil Uzun announces his new book, called "Essential Guide to Responsible & Ethical Travel" that is believed to appear in bookstores in October.
London, United Kingdom, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a long-time traveller and a climate warrior that has been travelling around the world for so many years. He announces his new book called "Essential Guide to Responsible & Ethical Travel."
“Overtourism is a problem but we can overcome the issue with responsible travelling. With the pandemic we need to be more cautious when travelling. Cautious for ourselves and cautious for the environment. I see very inconsiderate people like the time I saw a guy in a Māori spiritual site, where eating and drinking are clearly prohibited, chowing down on a sandwich. Not just the people but many hotels and tour companies polluting the world with plastic. Hate to break it to you but over tourism and climate change are more interrelated than we all thought,” says Anil Uzun.
“Studies on Climate Change show that global tourism produces about eight per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. We, the travellers, make up a large part of this footprint with our transportation methods. We can keep it 'low and slow.' We can always fly green and choose ethical package holidays,” he continues.
The "Essential Guide to Responsible & Ethical Travel" by Anil Uzun is believed to appear in bookstores in October.
Who is Anil Uzun?
Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, and what he loves the most is to travel with his loved ones. In short, he loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun started traveling when he was very young. In 2007, he began to take notes of his trips and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.
