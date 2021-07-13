“A Little Spark” Author Chris Parsons Talks 5 Ways to Encourage Resiliency in Children
Dallas, TX, July 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Among all of the skills you can teach a child, resiliency remains one of the most important. It gives kids a fighting chance to survive a tumultuous world and helps them become critical problem solvers capable of turning negative situations into positive life experiences. It doesn’t matter how old a child is. You can start teaching them how to be strong, determined and confident from a young age.
With his new book, “A Little Spark” author Chris Parsons helps children understand their role in the world and the importance of being positive and encouraging to others. The main lesson from the book is to look for ways to Be That Spark. No matter how small you think you are, even you can make a positive difference.
Turning Sparks into Lessons on Resiliency
Sparks are small and large gestures meant to make other people feel good. Anyone can offer a kind word or compliment to change the course of another person’s day. Parents and educators are reminded of that as they work with children to develop critical life skills that the kids carry with them into adulthood. Among those skills is the opportunity to become more resilient.
Here are 5 ways you can teach children about resiliency:
- Through Encouragement. Learn to find success in the behavior your child demonstrates daily. Improvement is a win, even if it means they are attempting to clean up their play area, making their bed or doing better in a sport or hobby they have chosen to participate in.
- By Modeling Good Behavior. As a parent, teacher, or mentor, you should share your struggles with your children. They should know which things in your childhood you found difficult. The lesson that you teach them is that through hard work and perseverance, anything is possible. You can apply the strategy to anything your child needs help with, from solving complex math problems to making new friends.
- By Pivoting. The idea is to embrace the saying, “When one door closes, another door opens.” Parents must decide to pivot or change the course and find a new strategy. One example is finding a hobby or sport that is better suited for the child. Perseverance is important, but change can be inevitable. Piano lessons can be substituted for soccer etc.
- By Centering/Calming. Children, like adults, experience stress. They need to know how to self-regulate whenever possible. They can learn how to calm themselves through exercises such as deep breathing, counting to ten, stretching, and taking a break. You can share these skills with kids to help them gain a sense of self-control.
- By Celebrating Their Achievements. Don’t we all get a boost from positive recognition? Look for times to celebrate a job well done. Praise the kids for helping their sibling with their homework or doing an errand for their grandparents. Provide special treats for good or improved report cards so the kids feel valued and appreciated. It’s a opportunity for parents to bond with their children and strengthen the joy they share.
Teaching children to love themselves as they are in the current moment gives them a sense of worthiness and stability. It encourages them to take risks that they wouldn’t ordinarily feel comfortable doing because of fear of failure. Instead, kids can see the value of challenging themselves and recognize that they are supported by others. On the same note, children will be more encouraging of their peers because they, too, know what it feels like to try something unfamiliar or scary.
Expanding on the lessons learned from the book “A Little Spark,” kids feel encouraged to step up and embrace new things or support their peers when they may need a friendly boost or act of kindness. They’re faster to try new things and meet new people. They’re able to take risks without fear. They develop closer bonds with their friends because they play a caring and supportive role in their lives.
Shaping the Lives of Young People So That They’re Better and Kinder Overall
Children can be very resilient. With the right guidance and support, they’re able to overcome challenges with greater ease. They learn that life has its difficulties, but they’re able to maintain a positive attitude despite obstacles. Teaching resiliency from an incredibly young age has its benefits because it gives kids a better chance to weather potential storms as they grow older and experience the world independently.
