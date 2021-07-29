Hawk Tools Claims "You Are Wrong About Fabric Waterproofing"
Why toxic waterproofing sprays don’t work and what Hawk Tools is doing about it.
Thorndale, PA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the profusion of aerosol waterproofing sprays available on the market like Scotchgard, there isn’t a need for anything new, or so it seems. This Pennsylvania-based manufacturer has proven customers are looking for more. Children with irritated eyes and skin, organ damaging chemicals, and complaints of lackluster long-term performance are delivering an unassuming team and their waterproofing bar into the limelight.
Max Moon fought fires in the New Mexico high country and learned a thing or two about proper outerwear. After waking up soaked by the rain and snow, and working through thunderstorms, a reality dawned on him: the waterproofing sprays he had been using just didn’t work. “My equipment was getting drenched all the time. As it turns out, most treatments are less than 10% active repellent and are water-repellent, not water-proof. My treated tarps and sleeping bags weren’t holding the elements at bay.” The modern waterproof spray in a can has been around since the ’50s and it’s a household staple for stain-blocking furniture and protecting your gear for outings but “It’s just not tough enough for the big leagues.” Plus, “It’s packed full of nasty chemicals like Fluorochemical Urethane and Acetone that will damage organs, just for the convenience of an aerosol can,” Max noted. And after some international soul searching, he decided to take a crack at the problem.
After returning from a whirlwind trip to Asia, Max met up with some friends and dove nose-first into research and testing, culminating in a Fabric Waterproofer rub-on bar that is molded out of non-toxic and bio-degradable compounds. It’s also the most durable water proofer for fabric. Selling over $38,000 worth of products and exhausting their first production supply almost immediately.
“We set up shop in our hometown of Thorndale, PA, and manufacture everything right here. We even source our ingredients from local suppliers. The big focus we have right now is expanding the retail end of the business outside of the region. So, we are looking for partners to help facilitate that,” says Max.
“The formula for our weatherproofing originates from a classic recipe from the turn of the century and is improved upon with modern chemistry. The major advancements are UV protection, durability, and ingredients like natural beeswax that are safe for people and the environment.” After seeing the reaction of customers to the new product, the Hawk Tools team is gearing up to expand with new production equipment and a controversial message.
“We need to be responsible about the chemicals we come in contact with. So many conveniences of today come at a terrible cost, carcinogenic compounds, VOCs, flammable distillates, accelerants, poisonous chemicals that kill marine life and cause organ damage in humans. Is it worth manufacturing poison to save a few pennies?” Max goes on to say, “Luckily, today's customers are getting wise to toxic products and are purchasing more for safety, quality and performance than brand and price.”
To learn more about Hawk Tool's mission, check out their “about us” page at www.hawktoolsusa.com.
Max Moon fought fires in the New Mexico high country and learned a thing or two about proper outerwear. After waking up soaked by the rain and snow, and working through thunderstorms, a reality dawned on him: the waterproofing sprays he had been using just didn’t work. “My equipment was getting drenched all the time. As it turns out, most treatments are less than 10% active repellent and are water-repellent, not water-proof. My treated tarps and sleeping bags weren’t holding the elements at bay.” The modern waterproof spray in a can has been around since the ’50s and it’s a household staple for stain-blocking furniture and protecting your gear for outings but “It’s just not tough enough for the big leagues.” Plus, “It’s packed full of nasty chemicals like Fluorochemical Urethane and Acetone that will damage organs, just for the convenience of an aerosol can,” Max noted. And after some international soul searching, he decided to take a crack at the problem.
After returning from a whirlwind trip to Asia, Max met up with some friends and dove nose-first into research and testing, culminating in a Fabric Waterproofer rub-on bar that is molded out of non-toxic and bio-degradable compounds. It’s also the most durable water proofer for fabric. Selling over $38,000 worth of products and exhausting their first production supply almost immediately.
“We set up shop in our hometown of Thorndale, PA, and manufacture everything right here. We even source our ingredients from local suppliers. The big focus we have right now is expanding the retail end of the business outside of the region. So, we are looking for partners to help facilitate that,” says Max.
“The formula for our weatherproofing originates from a classic recipe from the turn of the century and is improved upon with modern chemistry. The major advancements are UV protection, durability, and ingredients like natural beeswax that are safe for people and the environment.” After seeing the reaction of customers to the new product, the Hawk Tools team is gearing up to expand with new production equipment and a controversial message.
“We need to be responsible about the chemicals we come in contact with. So many conveniences of today come at a terrible cost, carcinogenic compounds, VOCs, flammable distillates, accelerants, poisonous chemicals that kill marine life and cause organ damage in humans. Is it worth manufacturing poison to save a few pennies?” Max goes on to say, “Luckily, today's customers are getting wise to toxic products and are purchasing more for safety, quality and performance than brand and price.”
To learn more about Hawk Tool's mission, check out their “about us” page at www.hawktoolsusa.com.
Contact
Hawk ToolsContact
Brent Beggs
610-564-2183
hawktoolsusa.com
Brent Beggs
610-564-2183
hawktoolsusa.com
Categories