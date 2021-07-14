Family Choice Surrogacy Announces Comprehensive Surrogate Training Certification
Introducing Foundations of Surrogacy, an exclusive education certification for all Family Choice surrogates with learning modules on everything from legalities to medical procedures, pregnancy and beyond. They're preparing their gestational carriers like never before so they are fully equipped to embark on their surrogacy journey.
Indianapolis, IN, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Family Choice Surrogacy announces a comprehensive training certification for gestational carriers. Introducing Foundations of Surrogacy, an educational curriculum with a certification for all Family Choice surrogates. Family Choice has created a proprietary training program that all surrogates will be required to complete. Gestational Carriers who successfully complete the training demonstrate their dedication toward fully assuming the role as a surrogate. It verifies to Intended Parents that they are a committed potential surrogate educated in the Family Choice Surrogacy process and prepared to effectively partner with them on the surrogacy journey.
Foundations of Surrogacy consists of seven modules, along with quizzes to verify comprehension. Upon successful completion of all modules and quizzes, the surrogate candidate will be officially certified as a Family Choice Surrogate.
Foundations of Surrogacy Modules include in-depth education on the following topics:
1. Gestational Carrier qualification process
2. Gestational Carrier and Intended Parent Matching
3. Medical Screening
4. Legal
5. Medications
6. Embryo Transfer
7. Pregnancy
Intended Parents can rest easy knowing their surrogate is educated in and committed to the surrogacy process.
