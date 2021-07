Family Choice Surrogacy Announces Comprehensive Surrogate Training Certification

Indianapolis, IN, July 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Family Choice Surrogacy announces a comprehensive training certification for gestational carriers. Introducing Foundations of Surrogacy, an educational curriculum with a certification for all Family Choice surrogates. Family Choice has created a proprietary training program that all surrogates will be required to complete. Gestational Carriers who successfully complete the training demonstrate their dedication toward fully assuming the role as a surrogate. It verifies to Intended Parents that they are a committed potential surrogate educated in the Family Choice Surrogacy process and prepared to effectively partner with them on the surrogacy journey.Foundations of Surrogacy consists of seven modules, along with quizzes to verify comprehension. Upon successful completion of all modules and quizzes, the surrogate candidate will be officially certified as a Family Choice Surrogate.Foundations of Surrogacy Modules include in-depth education on the following topics:1. Gestational Carrier qualification process2. Gestational Carrier and Intended Parent Matching3. Medical Screening4. Legal5. Medications6. Embryo Transfer7. PregnancyIntended Parents can rest easy knowing their surrogate is educated in and committed to the surrogacy process.