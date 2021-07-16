Bret Talley Announces Scholarship for Future Tech Entrepreneurs of America
Bret Talley announces scholarship on his Twitter account @brettalley.
Delray Beach, FL, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The technology landscape is moving quickly, and we need more creative tech entrepreneurs in the world to fill the void. There are many problems in the world that could be fixed by technologies that haven’t even been thought of yet today, and we will need our youth today to be future tech pioneers.
The journey through school in both technology and business requires support, and Bret Talley realizes this and is giving back to the future tech entrepreneurs of the United States. Today he is announcing the annual Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Entrepreneurs.
His tweet about the scholarship sparked interest in many students who wish to take advantage of the scholarship to help pay for tuition.
“The next generation of students deserve a little support and any interested students can fill out their application and answer the essay question to enter. The scholarship is a one time payment of $1,000. The student must be a current university or high school student who is currently enrolled or plans to attend a university in the United States for a technology or business degree, and has an interest in one day starting their own business,” said Bret Talley.
The scholarship page on Bret Talley’s personal website has gathered a lot of attention among students that are interested in taking advantage of the scholarship. One student, Mark Andrews remarked, “I am grateful to have this opportunity to earn some money towards my education. Students interested in starting a business should realize that there are opportunities like this out there to help them along their way.”
Anyone interested in finding out more about the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Entrepreneurs or those wanting to apply should check out the official scholarship page at: https://brettalley.com/bret-talley-scholarship
Name: Bret Talley
Website: https://brettalley.com/bret-talley-scholarship
561-926-5281
https://brettalley.com
