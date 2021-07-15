Eastman Performance Films Recognizes Advanced Film Solutions as the 2020 LLumar® SelectPro™ National Dealer of the Year
Tampa, FL, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. Lutz, FL was recognized as Eastman Performance Films LLumar SelectPro 2020 National Dealer of the Year.
Advanced Film Solutions provides high performance window film solutions for the greater Tampa Bay, Orlando & Sarasota regions. Founded in 2007 by Mike Feldman, the former National Sales Manager of 3M Window Film.
"2020 was a challenging year for many family owned businesses," advised Mike Feldman, President of Advanced Film Solutions. "Our team of consultants, installation experts and customer service pulled together to meet the COVID obstacles and economic concerns," he continued.
Advanced Film Solutions provides solar and solar safety window films that protect homes and businesses from heat, glare, sun damage and shatter protection.
Advanced Film Solutions additionally provides SUV, Truck and Car Tinting services with LLumar & FormulaOne Films at their Lutz, FL. location.
"We are proud of our entire team for their 2020 accomplishments and are keenly focused on 2021 to meet and exceed all of our customer's requirements.
About: Advanced Film Solutions is a family owned business based in Lutz, FL. Founded in 2007 by the former National Sales Manager of 3M Window Film. The company covers the Tampa Bay, Orlando and Bradenton-Sarasota region with high performance Eastman LLumar Window Film Solutions.
Contact: Adam Feldman, Vice President
E-Mail: Info@advancedfilmfl.com
Website: http://www.advancedfilmfl.com
Tel: 877-575-3456
