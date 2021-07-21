Softbuilder Announces a New Release of ERBuilder for Salesforce, a Diagramming and Metadata Discovery Tool
Paris, France, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Softbuilder is delighted to announce the release and general availability of its Salesforce diagramming and metadata exploration tool, ERBuilder for Salesforce version 2.1.19. This new release provides significantly enhanced capabilities for extracting and exploring metadata from a Salesforce organization.
Salesforce is now the most popular automation and cloud CRM. It is an integrated platform that includes modules for sales, service, marketing, commerce, analytics, productivity, and more. As a Salesforce architect or administrator, you will need to explore, visualize and understand your Salesforce data model.
ERBuilder for Salesforce was developed to be an easy-to-use and powerful solution for architects, administrators, developers and Salesforce consultants to access, extract, explore, understand, and document Salesforce metadata. ERBuilder for Salesforce makes it easier for data architects to generate data dictionaries and integrate Salesforce metadata into data glossaries, data catalogs, etc. The tool also integrates a powerful comparison feature allowing users to visualize the differences between the Salesforce metadata of two orgs.
In this new release, ERBuilder for Salesforce adds a new connection method to the product, making it easier than before to set-up a connection between ERBuilder for Salesforce and a Salesforce org. This simplified new method will significantly enhance capabilities of extracting and exploring metadata from Salesforce.
ERBuilder for Salesforce 2.1.19 also introduces a new “update model” feature, designed to allow users to synchronize their data model with changes applied in the Salesforce org. The generated data model documentation has also been improved in this new release.
A free trial of ERBuilder for Salesforce is available here:
https://soft-builder.com/erbuilder-for-salesforce/
About Softbuilder
Softbuilder is a French software development company focused on the creation of innovative database tools. The Softbuilder R&D team is made up of passionate Salesforce and database specialists who have more than 20 years of experience with software design, development, and maintenance.
Softbuilder products are used by companies ranging from small businesses to large global organizations (including Fortune 500 businesses).
Salesforce is now the most popular automation and cloud CRM. It is an integrated platform that includes modules for sales, service, marketing, commerce, analytics, productivity, and more. As a Salesforce architect or administrator, you will need to explore, visualize and understand your Salesforce data model.
ERBuilder for Salesforce was developed to be an easy-to-use and powerful solution for architects, administrators, developers and Salesforce consultants to access, extract, explore, understand, and document Salesforce metadata. ERBuilder for Salesforce makes it easier for data architects to generate data dictionaries and integrate Salesforce metadata into data glossaries, data catalogs, etc. The tool also integrates a powerful comparison feature allowing users to visualize the differences between the Salesforce metadata of two orgs.
In this new release, ERBuilder for Salesforce adds a new connection method to the product, making it easier than before to set-up a connection between ERBuilder for Salesforce and a Salesforce org. This simplified new method will significantly enhance capabilities of extracting and exploring metadata from Salesforce.
ERBuilder for Salesforce 2.1.19 also introduces a new “update model” feature, designed to allow users to synchronize their data model with changes applied in the Salesforce org. The generated data model documentation has also been improved in this new release.
A free trial of ERBuilder for Salesforce is available here:
https://soft-builder.com/erbuilder-for-salesforce/
About Softbuilder
Softbuilder is a French software development company focused on the creation of innovative database tools. The Softbuilder R&D team is made up of passionate Salesforce and database specialists who have more than 20 years of experience with software design, development, and maintenance.
Softbuilder products are used by companies ranging from small businesses to large global organizations (including Fortune 500 businesses).
Contact
SoftbuilderContact
Mohammed Tadlaoui
+33 977 195 213
https://soft-builder.com
Mohammed Tadlaoui
+33 977 195 213
https://soft-builder.com
Categories