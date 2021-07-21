2nd Annual Skyline Performer Awards Nominees
Skyline Performer Awards just announced their second annual award nominees.
Brooklyn, NY, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Even though the entertainment industry has been on a silent pedestal during this pandemic, the entertainment never really dies. Honoring this year’s young performers, JAC Carrera said, “The show must go on.” Last year, the show was done virtually on YouTube and it was hosted by JAC Carrera and Joshua Packard. This year to keep everyone safe, the celebration will be done virtually again. The 2021 nominees were announced on YouTube in a silent film theme format and among them are Ella Grace Helton from ABC network's United We Fall, J’Saiah Young from Netflix's Raising Dion and Madison Taylor Baez from Netflix's Selena the series. Skyline Performer Awards wants to continue celebrating and honoring all the young performers around the world. Congratulations to all of this year's nominees: Ariana Grenier, Isabella Lowell, Austin Foxx, Tobin Cleary, Ashley Rae Harper, Jonah Paull, Brianni S Walker, Brodie Mullin, Robert Levey, Samarah Conley, Ines Feghouli, Hanna Anderson, Edouard B Larocque, Tim Luca Schmidt, Evy McIntosh, Ella Ryan Quinn, Lilou Roy Lanouette, Lacey Caroline, Pooja Kylasa, Jake Katzman, Eli D Goss, Rosalie Turmel, Cali Poley, Macy Drouin, Jax Malcolm, Chloe Albino, Jimena Guzman, Lillie Landon, Zahlee Moore JJ Whyte, Juliette Maxyme, Noor Anna Maher, Brock Brenner, Samantha Bailey, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Tobias Foreman, Xavier Wolf, Ava Torres and Gabriel Silva.
About Skyline Performer Awards:
The Skyline Performer Awards were founded by actor JAC Carrera to bring together and honor young performers from around the world. It is a celebration of their performance in Film, Television, Music, Theater and Dance. JAC is no stranger to the entertainment industry. Attending two award shows on the West Coast gave him the idea and the drive to create this event on the East Coast. After a trip to California, JAC wondered, “Why doesn’t New York City have a platform to recognize young talent right here as well?” He and his mom quickly got to work and they organized the first awards show which took place on October 2020. The 2021 SPA awards features 18 categories with winners receiving the rising star crystal trophy and the recognition. Award categories include: Feature Film, Short Film, Television, Theater, Music Video, Commercial, Dance, Vocalist, Voice Over, YouTuber, Webseries, DJs and Featured Background.
"It is a lot of hard work, preparation and dedication to follow this journey as a young entertainer, but what makes it worth it is when you have the encouragement and support of those who truly believe in you. This is one of the biggest reasons I decided to take on this mission, to use my experience and this platform, to encourage, support, recognize and celebrate every single young actor and performer that just like me, works hard and struggles to make it in this business.” - JAC Carrera
Our advisory board which consists of actors, directors, producers and a vocal coach among others will determine the winners which will be announced on October 16, 2021. Everyone can now watched last year's virtual show on the Skyline Performer Awards website.
About Skyline Performer Awards:
The Skyline Performer Awards were founded by actor JAC Carrera to bring together and honor young performers from around the world. It is a celebration of their performance in Film, Television, Music, Theater and Dance. JAC is no stranger to the entertainment industry. Attending two award shows on the West Coast gave him the idea and the drive to create this event on the East Coast. After a trip to California, JAC wondered, “Why doesn’t New York City have a platform to recognize young talent right here as well?” He and his mom quickly got to work and they organized the first awards show which took place on October 2020. The 2021 SPA awards features 18 categories with winners receiving the rising star crystal trophy and the recognition. Award categories include: Feature Film, Short Film, Television, Theater, Music Video, Commercial, Dance, Vocalist, Voice Over, YouTuber, Webseries, DJs and Featured Background.
"It is a lot of hard work, preparation and dedication to follow this journey as a young entertainer, but what makes it worth it is when you have the encouragement and support of those who truly believe in you. This is one of the biggest reasons I decided to take on this mission, to use my experience and this platform, to encourage, support, recognize and celebrate every single young actor and performer that just like me, works hard and struggles to make it in this business.” - JAC Carrera
Our advisory board which consists of actors, directors, producers and a vocal coach among others will determine the winners which will be announced on October 16, 2021. Everyone can now watched last year's virtual show on the Skyline Performer Awards website.
Contact
Skyline Performer AwardsContact
Evelyn Ferreira
347-461-5141
www.spawardsnyc.com
Evelyn Ferreira
347-461-5141
www.spawardsnyc.com
Categories