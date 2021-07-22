Sparky Presents His New Favorite Treat: Lovin’ Beef Liver
Green Bay, WI, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Our best pals are about to love us a whole lot more with the launch of Nature’s Advantage® Lovin’ Beef Liver dog treats. The savory, decadent beef liver has an aroma and taste that dogs simply can’t resist. Made by Carnivore Meat Company, the Nature’s Advantage treat bag features Sparky, a friendly pup recruited to be the taste tester and spokes-dog for Nature’s Advantage. Sparky’s favorite treats are made with natural ingredients that keep dogs feeling great all day long.
Growing up in a household that always had a fridge stocked with healthy looking things, Sparky watched his family eat foods with wholesome ingredients that supported their health and kept them fit for their long walks. When he became a taste-tester for Nature’s Advantage, Sparky finally got his chance to have his very own diet made with yummy ingredients. Nature’s Advantage is made the way nature intended with real meat, veggies and fruit, which explains why Sparky no longer gets those late night cravings that drove his mom crazy.
"At Nature’s Advantage, our dogs are a part of our family and we want to spoil them with food and treats that are just as good as what the rest of the family eats," says Melissa Olson, the VP of Sales and Marketing at Carnivore Meat Company. "We couldn’t be more excited to share our new Lovin’ Beef Liver treats with dogs nationwide. The treats have passed Sparky’s taste test and we know your dogs are going to love them!”
Lovin’ Beef Liver treats are made with only a single ingredient – just freeze-dried beef liver. Even better, the treats are naturally packed with vitamins and minerals including Vitamin A, a key nutrient dogs need in their diet to stay healthy.
The new treats are 100% USA made and are available online at naturesadv.com. If your pup’s anything like Sparky, he’ll be Lovin’ that Beef Liver.
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies.
