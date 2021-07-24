National Lighthouse Museum Presents the 11th Annual Lightkeeper’s Gala

The National Lighthouse Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve, and display objects related to the history of lighthouses throughout the United States. On August 7, 2021, they are hosting their 11th Annual Lightkeeper’s Gala at the Historic Pavilion on the Terrace (est. 1835). Join them as they honor friends & supporters of lighthouses & the museum. If you are unable to attend, your support is greatly appreciated. Please see the details below for more information.