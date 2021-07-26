HQ Tax & Financial, Inc. of Illinois is the First Ever IRS ITIN Certifying Acceptance Agent for Pakistan
The Chicago-area firm is able to help Pakistani individuals access the US Banking System, buy real estate, get a driver’s license and more.
Lahore, Pakistan, July 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HQ Tax & Financial, Inc., of Oakbrook Terrace, IL, is the first ITIN Certifying Acceptance Agent (CAA) for Pakistani nationals. This IRS approval opens the door for Pakistani citizens to get their ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number). ITINs are issued to individuals who need a taxpayer identification number, but aren’t eligible for a Social Security Number (SSN) from the Social Security Administration. HQ Tax & Financial helps people avoid mailing their passports or waiting for important documents to be returned. More information is available at www.hqtax.com.
“There has never been a certifying agent for Pakistan,” said Hassan Abbas, President of HQ Tax and Financial, Inc. “We’re very proud to be the first. This allows us to help Pakistanis to get their ITINs faster and easier than ever before. This opens the door for thousands of great Pakistani entrepreneurs to more fully participate in the US economy, including paying taxes and opening a bank account.”
Getting an ITIN provides Pakistani immigrants with many benefits:
- Open a US interest-bearing bank account
- Obtain a driver’s license
- Proof of residency
- Fulfill application requirements for everything from applying for a loan to getting a US credit card
- Meet requirements for opening an eCommerce business
- Add credibility to immigration status by having a legal recognition from the US government
- Demonstrate credibility by paying taxes, manage finances, and investing in the US
- Purchase real estate in the US
HQ Tax & Financial is able to prepare and sign ITIN applications for submission to the IRS. As a Certifying Acceptance Agent, HQ Tax has a direct phone line to the IRS’ Austin, Texas office to answer questions and guarantee that all documents are prepared correctly.
With a perfect 5.0 rating on Google, HQ Tax has a proven track record of customer satisfaction.
“Great service, high professionalism. I was given good advice. I highly recommend HQ Tax to everyone who needs tax services.” - Usman Shahid
“I worked with Mr. Hassan Abbas to obtain ITIN for my spouse. I have to say Mr. Hassan is very professional, responsive, and knowledgeable. The entire process from obtaining ITIN to filing taxes went very smoothly. Mr. Hassan made sure that all my questions were answered, even on holidays! Highly recommended!” - Jahanzaib Siddiqui
HQ Tax & Financial, Inc. is an Illinois-based tax preparation and accounting firm located in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They offer services in banking, tax preparation, financial accounting, IRS audit representation, real estate, and ITIN certifying acceptance. With decades of experience and a commitment to continuing education, the team at HQ Tax are the world’s only IRS approved ITIN Certifying Acceptance Agent (CAA) for Pakistan.
