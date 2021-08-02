Frederick Business Owner, Margaret Tran’s Book, “The ACTIONS - 7 Steps to Powerful Change,” Nominated for Global Award
Tran is up against hundreds of authors worldwide for prestigious 2021 Author Elite Award.
Frederick, MD, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a highly competitive genre, “The ACTIONS,” written by Frederick resident, Margaret Tran, has been nominated for a 2021 Author Elite Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.
Margaret Tran’s book is up for an award in the self-help category, which takes readers through a journey to self-discovery, embrace change through breaking bad habits and formulating positive thoughts and behaviors in a 7-step process that formed the acronym “ACTIONS” to help coping with the loss of someone you love, and transforming you into a more powerful version of yourself.
“Four years ago we launched an experiment called the annual Author Elite Awards. In the process we’ve attracted many of the best authors in the world,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Igniting Souls Publishing Agency and the Author Elite Awards. “Our goal is to celebrate a force that creates life change in our society -books and the authors who write them. In our noisy world, books offer a unique appeal - the ability to lose ourselves in a story. Nothing else provides such transcendence.”
Authors of all kinds - indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published - are being considered for the award in one of twelve categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality).
If interested in supporting Tran and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, visitAuthorEliteAwards.com and click the “Vote Now” button. Once there, click through the listing to view the self-help category, then find and click on “The ACTIONS.”
The top ten finalists in each category will be announced on August 24, 2021, and invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on October 22, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:
- The Elite Boon of Merit Award.
- Press release and media story written for national press by a professional PR firm.
- Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.
- Lifetime access to the 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.
- The opportunity to have a 90-second book synopsis video shared to a global audience.
About the Author Elite Awards
The Author Elite Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit AuthorEliteAwards.com.
Margaret Tran’s book is up for an award in the self-help category, which takes readers through a journey to self-discovery, embrace change through breaking bad habits and formulating positive thoughts and behaviors in a 7-step process that formed the acronym “ACTIONS” to help coping with the loss of someone you love, and transforming you into a more powerful version of yourself.
“Four years ago we launched an experiment called the annual Author Elite Awards. In the process we’ve attracted many of the best authors in the world,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Igniting Souls Publishing Agency and the Author Elite Awards. “Our goal is to celebrate a force that creates life change in our society -books and the authors who write them. In our noisy world, books offer a unique appeal - the ability to lose ourselves in a story. Nothing else provides such transcendence.”
Authors of all kinds - indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published - are being considered for the award in one of twelve categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality).
If interested in supporting Tran and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, visitAuthorEliteAwards.com and click the “Vote Now” button. Once there, click through the listing to view the self-help category, then find and click on “The ACTIONS.”
The top ten finalists in each category will be announced on August 24, 2021, and invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on October 22, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:
- The Elite Boon of Merit Award.
- Press release and media story written for national press by a professional PR firm.
- Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.
- Lifetime access to the 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.
- The opportunity to have a 90-second book synopsis video shared to a global audience.
About the Author Elite Awards
The Author Elite Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit AuthorEliteAwards.com.
Contact
Margaret TranContact
240-389-8588
240-389-8588
Categories