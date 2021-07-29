Does Singer Mark Peace Thomas Have a Rock Star Delusion?
Awesome Entertainment - Peaceful Pop Records is releasing Mark Peace Thomas' sophomore hard rock-leaning effort: "Rock Star Delusion" on August 13, 2021. Peace's first genre busting "Crazy Girls" album popped with Dance music, R&B, Rap, Rock and Reggae with some people asking "why are you doing this at your age?" and calling him "delusional." Listen to "Rock Star Delusion" and you be the judge. Is Mark Peace Thomas delusional?
Canyon Lake, CA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Awesome Entertainment and Peaceful Pop Records proudly announce that recording Artist Mark Peace Thomas is releasing his sophomore effort: "Rock Star Delusion"; A hard-rock oriented digital album. Mark released his first original recordings as "DJ Peace" with a genre busting song collection including Dance, Rap, EDM, Rock, R&B and Reggae. Some friends would ask him why he was "wasting his time." One relative even asked "who the f*** are you?" as Thomas passionately promoted his original music. His travel buddy started to call him "delusional" which Peace found amusing since he was simply having fun on his own terms.
Ironically, those who offered their discouragement gave him the idea for "Rock Star Delusion." Peace decided to go back to his roots: hard rock. "Metal was the music that helped me survive my awkward teen years." Mark explained: "The mystique and bravado of 'KISS,' the musicianship and lyrics of 'RUSH,' the dark humor of 'Alice Cooper' and all the awesome British Metal made me feel as if I was invincible."
Follow Mark Peace Thomas and then Listen to "Rock Star Delusion" on your favorite streaming app when it is released on August 13, 2021 and you be the judge.
Is Mark Peace Thomas delusional?
Mark Peace Thomas
941-244-8300
www.awesome-entertainment.net
www.markpeacethomas.com
Rock Star Delusion (Musician's Mix) by Artist Mark Peace Thomas
Rock Star Delusion is the title track from artist Mark Peace Thomas. This version allows musicians to add their own solos and riffs.
