CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Promotions of Key Leadership Team Member Morgan Davis to Manager
Dunedin, FL, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CCMS & Associates, the All-Lines independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Morgan Davis has accepted the role as Manager over the Shared Services team. Morgan has been in the insurance adjusting industry for over 10 years. Her prior experience at an Independent Adjusting firm and extensive knowledge of the claims process and procedure made her a confident fit for the role.
“We are excited to announce Morgan will be adding her knowledge and experience to the CCMS & Associates Leadership Team that already boasts some of the industry’s most vigorous individuals. Her leading our Shared Services segment will strengthen and help streamline the foundation of our claim lifecycle. The added challenge for her is accepting the role during this exciting growth phase. Her talents will be showcased, and we expect her to be one of the driving forces in getting us to the next level,” stated Hernando Gallegos COO of the six-year-old firm. “In her role at CCMS & Associates, Morgan will adapt successful strategies and tactics to meet service demands. She will continue to cultivate strong, long-term solutions and work closely with all sectors in the firm,” stated CEO Cassandra Gallegos. Morgan will be responsible for oversite of the Shared Services team and unifying the fiduciary departments.
Morgan is a graduate of Western Carolina University, and earned a BA in Cultural Anthropology with a minor in Southern Appalachian History and Cherokee Culture. She began her Insurance career at a North Carolina Independent Adjusting firm and, managed the states of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia for claims support, claims tracking, and acting as a liaison between clients and the Adjusters. Prior to the insurance field, Morgan performed duties as the local assistant manager to a national grocery conglomerate.
CCMS & Associates is a specialized Claim Adjusting Service implementing technology solutions with a human touch. Our multiline claim handling programs include predictive analytics to control emerging claim exposures. Our Residential and Commercial Property Field Adjusting Teams and Third-Party Claim Administrators are dedicated to solving challenges and issues in the Property & Casualty claims service sector. We align with our carrier partners creating claim handling solutions to enhance their response to the policyholder needs.
Our innovative solutions and strategic claim handling makes a positive impact on claim exposure.
Strategic Process. Measured Results.
Hernando Gallegos
844.672.6070
ccmsclaims.com
727.308.6904
hernando@ccmsclaims.com
