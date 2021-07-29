Musicians Wanted for Mark Peace Thomas' Rock Star Delusion

Peaceful Pop Recording Artist Mark Peace Thomas wants you to join his "Rock Star Delusion" which is the name of his hard-rock oriented album. The 08-13-2021 release includes three bonus "musician's mixes" for players to add their own solos into his songs. Mark Peace explains: "It's a great way to be creative, practice or learn the solos originally recorded by Former 'KISS' guitarist: Bruce Kulick and axe virtuoso: Arnie Vilches." Follow “Mark Peace Thomas” on most streaming services.