2020 Companies Moves World Headquarters
Dallas, TX, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 2020 Companies (2020companies.com) today announced their Customer Support Center (Headquarters) move to a new location after unprecedented business changes. The new Customer Support Center will be based in Southlake, TX, at a new state-of-the-art complex. Along with the move, 2020 Companies will continue to have a hybrid work model for its Customer Support Center, allowing employees to work the way they want to work.
The announcement caps a year of continued job creation. 2020 Companies added 1,000 jobs across all 50 states with particular focus in the consumer electronics, energy, and computing industries.
"We are excited to have a new Customer Support Center that offers our employees a hybrid work model built on collaboration. Our new facility allows 2020 to continue our service-oriented business with all the tools our employees desire," said Ross Wissner, COO.
Christopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO, added, "This move enables us to not only better support our growth and global clients but also provides our associates the perfect working environment."
The company expects to be fully relocated by October 2021.
Southlake Campus
The space is centrally located at 1900 W Kirkwood Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092, directly between Fort Worth and Dallas. The immediate area lends itself to significant amenities and services that will benefit the ultimate employee experience. VariSpace™ Southlake is designed to elevate the way businesses approach their office space. The complex brings first-class amenities and flexible space solutions together in a multi-tenant campus ideal for enterprise-level tenants focused on innovation and collaboration.
About 2020 Companies
2020 Companies (Southlake, TX) is a sales and marketing agency that provides a turnkey outsourced solution to facilitate sales, marketing, merchandising, training, and events. 2020 Companies has over 10,000 employees across the United States and works with the world's largest brands and retailers in over 50,000 retail locations. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.
